Victor Harbor has reduced its waste to landfill by 23 per cent in 2023, compared with the year before.
The Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority (FRWA) said this reduction is a result of the December 2022 shift to weekly collection for yellow recycling bins and green food organics and garden bins.
The shift has encouraged residents to utilise alternative waste disposal options, rather than just general waste - resulting in a reduction of 95 tonnes of landfill over the December 2022 - February 2023 period.
"The figures show our community adapted well to the summer collection change, and residents embraced the opportunity to recycle more," a FRWA spokesperson said.
"Results in our neighbouring councils (District Council of Yankalilla, Alexandrina Council and Kangaroo Island Council) were similarly positive, with general waste reduced by 20 per cent across the region compared to last year."
The Fleurieu Peninsula waste management authority represent the first councils in South Australia to provide weekly collection of recycling and green bins over the summer period.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
