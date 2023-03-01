House of the Week | Magnificent marina living

BED 5 | BATH 2.5 | CAR 6
This north facing masterpiece sits prominently over 942sqm with 16.81m water frontage. It's being sold with most of the furnishings included, which are custom made and designed for the home. As you enter the breathtaking foyer with chandelier lights, you'll be drawn in.
The open plan living, dining, and kitchen on level two is the central hub of the home. Take in the spectacular views from every angle through the curved panoramic picture windows. The space is complete with stunning polished porcelain flooring, ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, designer lounge and dining setting, a Bose Sound System, with beautiful Italian designer overhead lighting to set the mood.
A separate room is dedicated to an expansive family games room, complete with solid black butt pool table with black felt, plus a dart board. The second living area on level three has stunning solid oak timber floors and makes for the perfect theatre room with built in surround sound, designer furnishings including, lounge, tv and more.
Four of the five bedrooms offer generous sized queen beds, built in robes. The main bedroom suite is set on the fourth level with an oversized walk-in dressing room, modern ensuite, office area, sitting room space, a dividing feature wall for privacy and your own deck looking over the water.
