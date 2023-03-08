Discover what's on in Victor, Fleurieu

Thursday, March 9, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor, 2pm-3pm. Celebrate 2023 Reading Hour by relaxing while reading while enjoying a complimentary afternoon tea. Reserve your spot at www.eventbrite.com.au
Friday, March 10, 9.45-10.15am, Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Free sensory fun for newborns and toddlers, ages 0-30 months.
Saturday, March 11, Kent Reserve, Victor Harbor. Enjoy a phenomenal line-up, bringing together some of the most iconic names in Australian music. The tour features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika and Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley. Bus seats with LinkSA must be booked in advance. For ticket information visit ticketmaster.
Saturday, March 11, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm., fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, for details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au
Saturday, March 11, 8am-12noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit & vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood & poultry; bakery, condiments & small goods; wine & cider; plants; coffee & breakfast. More information https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au
Saturday March 11, 10am-4pm, Sunday, March 12, 10am-3.30pm, Inman Valley Hall, adults $3, children free, refreshments available for purchase.
Sunday, March 12, Normanville Beach, briefing 8.30am, start 9am, gold coin donation, mystery prizes, register at Fleurieu Coast Visitor Centre 8558 0240 or www.visitfleurieucoast.com.au
Sunday, March 12, Ransford St, Cape Jervis, from 11am, gold coin donation, catch some of the lawnmower racing action and help raise funds for charity, phone 8558 0240.
Sunday, March 12, 7.30am-10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts. Public is welcome to attend.
Sunday, March 12, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For more details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
Sunday, March 12. Myponga Reservoir Long Course 19km, Short Course 7km, Kids Dash 600 metres. Long Course Fee Standard $70 payment by 9th March Long Course Late fee $80 payment up to 9- 11th March Standard Short Course $35 payment by 9th March Short course late fee $45 payment up to 9- 11th March Kids dash is open to all ages and is free but you do need to register. Sorry no dogs. Register at https://mypongaloop.com.au
Thursday, March 16, 2pm-3pm, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Join us for Make and Mingle - the new maker space group. Make and Mingle is for like minded people who enjoy craft and chat!
Friday March 17, Supper Hall at Yankalilla Showgrounds, 7pm-9pm, tickets $15 includes light refreshment. Bookings essential: Phone 8558 0240 or go to www.visitfleurieucoast.com.au
Sunday, March 19, 9am-3pm, Goolwa Wharf. Around 80 stalls including bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and more, food and drink available. For information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market
Sunday, March 19, 9am-11am. Various locations - contact hindmarshriverestuary@gmail.com if interested in being involved in caring for the biodiversity by weeding and propagation.
Saturday, March 19, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm., fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, for details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au
Social Scone Day
Thursday, March 23, Yankalilla Showground supper room, from 10am. Enjoy a chat, meet people, transport can be arranged if required. Gold coin donation. Bookings essential for catering. Phone 8558 0240 or email cooee@visitfleurieucoast.com.au
Do you have an event coming up? Email the details to editor@victorharbortimes.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week before publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.