Discover what's on in Victor, Fleurieu

Sunday, March 12. Myponga Reservoir Long Course 19km, Short Course 7km, Kids Dash 600 metres. Long Course Fee Standard $70 payment by 9th March Long Course Late fee $80 payment up to 9- 11th March Standard Short Course $35 payment by 9th March Short course late fee $45 payment up to 9- 11th March Kids dash is open to all ages and is free but you do need to register. Sorry no dogs. Register at https://mypongaloop.com.au