Discover what's on in Victor, Fleurieu

March 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Australian Reading Hour

Thursday, March 9, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor, 2pm-3pm. Celebrate 2023 Reading Hour by relaxing while reading while enjoying a complimentary afternoon tea. Reserve your spot at www.eventbrite.com.au

