UPDATE: Strathalbyn Community Children's Centre forced to close doors

Talks are continuing on the path forward to finding a solution to the shock closure of the Strathalbyn Community Children's Centre.
The centre abruptly closed its doors on Friday, February 24 after almost 30 years of providing childcare to the community.
With almost no warning, parents and caregivers had make other arrangements which has been difficult as childcare services across the region have little or no spaces available.
In a statement, the centre's management committee said it had closed the service because it was not financially viable to continue.
The Alexandrina council convened a meeting on Monday, February 27, with the volunteer committee members from the Strathalbyn Community Children's Centre as well as the Department for Education.
From there a community meeting was held, on Thursday, March 2, with about 50 people, along with some centre staff, and representatives from a number of government representatives and the council attending.
Held outside of the Strathalbyn Children's Centre, the council was represented by chief executive officer Nigel Morris, general manager community Matt Atkinson and councillors Craig Maidment and Christie Thornton.
Also attending were representatives from the State Department for Education, the Federal Department of Education, and Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick and his senior staff.
Council chief executive officer Nigel Morris said the community was able to ask questions with the focus on how all levels of government could support either the reopening of the centre or provide alternative options for childcare.
"Alexandrina Council has agreed to facilitate another community meeting next week where the State Department for Education can provide information to the community on the steps and responsibilities involved in opening a new Community run childcare centre," Mr Morris said.
"Council also intends to continue to look for alternate options that can assist the Strathalbyn community in the short term.
"It is clear that there are still many families that either have not been able to find care for their children, or have not been able to access as many days or hours as they need.
Mr Morris said the council was trying to facilitate the best possible outcome on behalf of the community.
"Council will be meeting with the Department for Education as soon as practicable to finalise the details for next week's community meeting," he said.
"We will provide an update once the details of this meeting are known."
