Time is running out for the community to have its say on the introduction of a new speed limit for beaches across the state.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) is conducting a survey regarding the safety of driving on beaches and having some formal guidelines for drivers to follow.
According to DIT, over a five-year period, 2017-2021, there were 29 reported crashes on SA beaches resulting in the loss of one life, 15 serious injuries and 13 minor injuries.
During that period, speed was reported as a contributing factor in about 50 per cent of the crashes.
DIT states a lower default speed limit was being considered to improve safety for all beach users, particularly given the absence of any formal road infrastructure and the changing nature of driving conditions on a beach.
Two types of default speed limits exist in the absence of signposted limits:
The survey, which closes on Friday, March 17, asks for preferences of four options for default speed limits:
- Details: To complete the survey visit yoursay.sa.gov.au, email comments to RoadSafety@sa.gov.au or send written feedback or comments to: Speed Limits on Beaches, Road Safety Policy and Research, Department for Infrastructure and Transport, GPO Box 1533, Adelaide SA 5001
