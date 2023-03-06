Saturday turned into an absolute pearler of a day on local waters as winds crept in at around 10 knots from the south, allowing all manner of craft to venture out right across the South Coast. Then the strong winds came in with a punch, reaching 20-30 knots from the south west.
Mullet and salmon to 1kg are off several Coorong beaches, especially The Granites, Salt Creek and the 32 Mile Crossing.
Smaller salmon trout and a few mullet are inside the river mouth and off beaches on Hindmarsh Island with fresh bloodworms working well as bait.
Overnight mulloway have been reported up at the Tauwitchere Barrage and the river mouth at night.
The Scab channel has also been producing mullet in recent days. Yabbies are very much the go-to species right along the river with Tailem Bend, Waikerie and Renmark going well.
The Beetaloo and Myponga reservoirs have callop and silver perch.
Improved offshore water quality has seen a return to tuna reports from Tunk Head, The Pages and Sanders Bank, where quite a few commercial tuna boats have been sighted in the past couple of weeks.
King George whiting are being targeted at Broady's Patch, gar and squid from Yilki Bay (late Saturday) and mullet from The Bluff boat ramp.
Waits and Parson's beaches have mullet and salmon trout. The Bluff jetty has had some tommies in the late afternoons and evenings.
I checked out parts of this section of the South Coast on Friday as the run of 5kg-10kg tuna off Cape Jervis and Wirrina has dissipated but a few small barrels are around the low-level offshore reefs in 20 metres or so depth.
Trevalley, big snook, garfish and squid are all biting well from the Cape Jervis basin, Rapid Bay jetty and the jetties at Second Valley and Normanville.
Low tides are making it difficult for shore-based fishers around Sellicks and Aldinga, but yellowfin whiting and mullet are there when the tides are high.
Lady Bay anglers reported garfish, squid, red mullet and a couple of nice King George whiting on Friday and Saturday of last week.
