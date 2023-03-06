The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Tough matches lead to preliminary finals week

Updated March 6 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

McLaren Vale has secured a berth in the Great Southern bowls division one grand final by defeating minor premiers Goolwa Black, 62-58, in their qualifying final on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.