Tough matches lead to preliminary finals week

McLaren Vale has secured a berth in the Great Southern bowls division one grand final by defeating minor premiers Goolwa Black, 62-58, in their qualifying final on Saturday.
Black's team of Victor Butvila, Kym Richardson, Jim Hutton and John Lynch were able to grab a rink, 25-12, but it was not enough to secure the win.
Raymund Dienelt and Scott Binns led their teams to victory to secure McLaren Vale a seat at the final in two weeks' time.
In the elimination final Clarendon was able to secure a preliminary final berth against Goolwa Black by defeating Port Elliot by two shots, 54-52.
Teams led by Darryl Williams and Mark Schell were able to snatch victory for Clarendon, while the Port Elliot team of Terry Hogg, Ron Lind, Ernie Elf and Randall Marsh kept the scoring close.
Victor Harbor Blue managed to stay ahead of rival Langhorne Creek in its qualifying final, 63-55.
Langhorne Creek was able to secure one rink win by the team of Peter Cosgrave, Delton Schiller, Ben Footner and Justin Cleggett with 21-17.
Graham Houston and Stuart Taylor skippered their teams to wins to get Blue over the line in a pretty convincing win for a grand final berth.
The Encounter Bay Blue side will hang up their shoes until next season after losing the elimination final to McLaren Vale by 30 shots 42-72.
Score on two rinks were close but McLaren Vale was able to win all three, with the team of Chris Adam, Steve Raymond, John Martin and Carl Wohling defeating their opponents 30-7.
It was a good day for Yankalilla with the side heading to the grand final after defeating minor premiers Goolwa, 68-52 with two rink wins in the qualifying final.
The team of Ian Rigney, Malcolm Putland, Peter Maxwell and Paul Whittlesea as well as Joan Fogarty, Bev Bowyer, Scott Bevan and Colin Elsworthy did with damage for Yankalilla.
Goolwa will get another chance to go further in the finals series with a win in the preliminary final next week.
Strathalbyn will be their opponent after defeating Aldinga Bay in the elimination final this Saturday.
In a close battle, Strathalbyn won two rinks, 66-62, with skippers Alan Ness and Milton Kennewell leading the way.
In one of the tightest divisions all season, it was the Goolwa side which has made the grand final after a win over Victor Harbor, 62-48, on the weekend.
Goolwa skippers Doug Haskell and Alan Detrey were able to keep their opponents at bay while Leith Davies was able to grab a win for Victor Harbor.
In the elimination final Yankalilla took on Encounter Bay Blue and earned the right to continue in the finals with a win, 62-48.
Blue's Paul Sunman, Clinton Doney, Beau Schutz and Paul A Sunman were able to grab a rink win 31-13 but it was not enough to beat out wins by teams led by Gary Campbell and Frank Rigoir.
Victor will meet Yankalilla in the preliminary final on Saturday.
In the closest result of the day, Goolwa Black was able to secure a grand final berth with a one-shot win over clubmates Goolwa White, 65-64.
Goolwa White skippers Brian Paech and Richard Morriss were able to secure their rinks but the result from the Black team of David Smith, Amanda Van Dyk, Scott Mitchell and Neville Woolcock, 27-21, was enough for the overall win.
In the elimination final Aldinga Bay had a two-rink win over Victor Harbor, 58-50.
Victor's David Jarratt, Meredith Reid, John Read and Ken Collinson managed a win, 25-17, but it wasn't enough to make up the difference.
It was only three shots the difference in the qualifying final, with Milang securing a grand final place after a win over Encounter Bay, 41-38.
Encounter Bay's Brenda Osborne, Keith Robinson, Gregory Brand and Dennis Osborne had a rink win 20-19 but it wasn't enough as Milang's team of Paul Nicholson, Deb Haywood, Ingeborg Barthel and Heather Maddern grabbed a 22-18 win.
Aldinga Bay Blue will face Encounter Bay in the preliminary final after defeating Victor Harbor 41-37 in another tight clash.
Victor's Ray Watson and Blue's Tony Smith had a 21-all draw on their rink so it was down to a knockout fight on the other green.
In the end it was the side of William Murphy, Ken Etheredge, Alec Kalaba and Ron Greenham which gave Blue the chance to compete in this Saturday's preliminary final clash.
Div 1 - Goolwa Black v Clarendon
Div 2 - Langhorne Creek v McLaren Vale
Div 3 - Goolwa v Strathalbyn
Div 4 - Victor Harbor v Yankalilla
Div 5 - Goolwa White v Aldinga Bay
Div 6 - Encounter Bay v Aldinga Bay Blue
Divisions 1, 2, 4, 6 will play at Strathalbyn
Divisions 3, 5 will play at Milang
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.