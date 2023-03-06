The Times

Competitors ready for bowls finals action

Updated March 6 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 12:35pm
Photo - Shutterstock

Since the Christmas holiday break, competitors in the Great Southern Women's Thursday Pennants competition have not had regular games because of the summer heat police, which could make for an interesting finals series.

