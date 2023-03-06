Competitors ready for bowls finals action

Since the Christmas holiday break, competitors in the Great Southern Women's Thursday Pennants competition have not had regular games because of the summer heat police, which could make for an interesting finals series.
It is fitting that in division one Victor Harbor will face Port Elliot at home in the qualifying final as the top nine players in the division belong to either side.
Victor Harbor tops the players list with Shirley Koch, Sandra Nash, Connie McArdle and Annette Speed with Port Elliot's Janice Lind, Anthea Faull, Kay Cammack, Libby Hentschke and Helen Taylor performing as well.
In the elimination final Goolwa will take on Encounter Bay Blue, which should be another nail-biter as both sides finished with seven wins, but Goolwa finishing with 96 points, only two more than their opponents.
Victor Harbor will host Milang in the qualifying final in division two, and again, both top sides performing well all season.
Victor finished on top of the ladder with 10 wins and 129 points, with players such as Ebba Ness, Valerie Sellars, Valerie Secomb and Kathryn Hellion leading by example.
Milang finished just one win behind their opponents with nine wins and 106 points. Lee Robinson, Alan Roberts and Irene Westley have shown the way for Milang and will hope to do so again.
It is do or die for Port Elliot and Goolwa in their elimination final clash this week.
Maureen Orrock, Lynne Wenman and Yvonne Jennings have been performing well for the 'red and black' while Janice Baskerville and Betty Hunter will do all they can to get Goolwa in the next finals round.
Is there a team that can match the Clarendon side? Victor Harbor Blue is certainly ready to give it a red-hot go as they travel to face the home side in the qualifying final.
On the player ladder the top six names belong to Clarendon, with Deborah Farlam, Maria Price, Lynette Taylor, Marion Searle, Christine Groemer and Pam Seddon showing their class.
Blue's Patricia Williams and Kay Parkyn and their teams will have something to say about the result, which should be a close match.
On paper, the elimination final will be agonisingly close, after Yankalilla and Langhorne Creek finished with nine wins each and only one point separated them for third and fourth position.
Yankalilla secured third spot with the likes of Jane Pascoe and Dawn Wattchow ready for a fight against the likes of Langhorne Creek's Dianne Millwood and Jo Cullen.
It is a pity that only one team will make it to the preliminary final and for the other it is time to put away the bowls for another day.
Div 1 - Victor Harbor Bowling Club
Qualifying final - Victor Harbor v Port Elliot
Elimination final - Goolwa v Encounter Bay Blue
Div 2 - Victor Harbor Bowling Club
Qualifying final - Victor Harbor v Milang
Elimination final - Port Elliot v Goolwa
Div 3 - Clarendon Bowling Club
Qualifying final - Clarendon v Victor Harbor Blue
Elimination final - Yankalilla v Langhorne Creek
