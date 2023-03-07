Richard McDougall was able to hold off his competitors to take the win in Saturday's Links Lady Bay A grade stableford competition with a score of 41.
Runner-up was Simon Connelly on 40 points with Jason Schlink in third place with 38.
In B grade Rob Alldritt was first over the line with 42, followed by Mark Carn on 38 and Haydn Doe on 34.
John Kelly was the winner for C grade with 38 points, with Peter Clayton next in line on 36 and Rob Ferrall on 34.
In the women's stableford competition Mel Phillips finished with 37, just one point in front of Jenni Lock and Heather Comyard on 36.
Nearest the pin on the sixth was Gary Lamerton, on the eighth it was Gail Stringer, Paul Feeney took the 15th and Martin Rees scored the 17th.
Longest putt went to Jacki Mazzocato.
On Tuesday, February 28, it was a stableford competition, with Vicki Trabilsie holding out Gail Stringer with both scoring 38.
In third place was Heather Shekle on 34 points followed closely by Jackie Mazzocato on 33.
Bailey Doe was ahead of the pack during the stableford competition, taking out the win with a score of 46 ahead of runner-up Matt Tabe on 40.
It was a bottleneck for the next placings as Paul Burge, Lachlan Nancarrow, Phil Graham and Peter Marks all finished on 38.
Visitor Aiden Zammit was the best of the bunch with a score of 40 in the stableford competition, with Jackson Connelly close behind on 39 points.
Simon Connelly was able to grab third place with a score of 36, in front of another visitor, Roger Zammit, on 31.
