McDougall tops list at Links Lady Bay

By Sharon Hansen
March 7 2023 - 3:00pm
Image - Shutterstock

Richard McDougall was able to hold off his competitors to take the win in Saturday's Links Lady Bay A grade stableford competition with a score of 41.

