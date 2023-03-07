Horner, Pearson win last monthly pairs of season

There was plenty of bowls action at Encounter Bay over the past week, with a lot of competitors ready for finals action.
The last Mens Monthly Pairs for the 22/23 season, sponsored by Harcourts South Coast, was won by Paul Horner and Greg Pearson with 58+23.
On a count back were runners-up Des Parsons and Merv Fisher with 57+22 (79.92pc) while Bayley and Leigh Philp finished third with 57+22 (72.92pc). WOL was John Colligan and Brian Chigwidden 29+8.
Thanks to tournament organisers Geoff Berg and Ian Warner.
The Encounter Bay Champion Pairs teams were both gallant in defeat.
June and Sandy fought hard, but lost on the last end of game one against Yankalilla.
Bob and Leigh won their first game against Goolwa, but couldn't get over the Langhorne Creek boys in their second game.
Thirty teams took on the SCR1000.
Winner of division one was The Better Halves on 55 plus 18, second was Bob's Bozos on 54 plus 12 and third was 3 Bees on 42 plus 5. Thunderbolts was WOL on 30 plus 11
Winners of division two was Bushmates on 56 plus 22, second was The Seekers on 55 plus 28, third was South Coasters on 55 plus 24 and WOL was All the Gear and No Idea on 28 plus 14
Although challenged several times this season in its title defence, A night on the Green, 29 points, had to overcome second-placed Mulligans this week and now have one match for a very impressive undefeated season and retain division one championship.
Window Wizards made it a hat trick of wins with an impressive 31 points. But not to be outdone Scotch on the Rocks bowled extremely well to gain 34 points and the 'rink of the week' title.
A number of eggs had caused Irritable Bowls Syndrome some distressed but relief was found this week as they overcame Unbiased Legends.
With the crew back from overseas jaunts, our division two champions elect, Owlpaca's, found its winning touch over Ricochet Rollers 29 +7.
With a late flourish Top Dogs won over Moonlighters gaining 29 points to extend their current good run of wins, while Happy Owls won by the same margin over Triple S.
Unfortunately Phil's Phillies received a forfeit as their opponents couldn't field a side.
Last week Hi Six was mentioned for a strong run of wins, unbeaten this year, whether it was the mentioning in this media that broke that impressive run or our band of rampaging Vikings, 29 points, who have been running amok on the greens, achieving recent notable victories against divisional contenders, pillaging the raffle prizes.
Could Ragnar and his marauders make it a clean sweep and next defeat the top of the league, Patriots, who gained 32 points in their penultimate match.
Great Bowls of Fire back to form with an impressive win 30 points. The Bowling Stones edged Beach Walkers in a very tight match by one point win.
Following a late push by Newbies, Marlen Marlin Four held on to the last two ends to win the game.
The MP's did everything but win the game against Pacific Cruisers, losing by one shot.
Tiff's Angels continued a fine run of form to record 30 points, while division four leaders The 3 Gens had their winners inauguration curtailed by second place 3 plus 1, the latter recording an excellent win 32 points, although second could overtake first for division four honours, the 3 Gens have a healthy lead going into the last week.
In Thursday Social Bowls it was a good afternoon of bowling.
Winners Peter Wilson, Brian Chigwidden and Jill Cunningham scored with 34+22 with runners-up Roger Hutchinson, Barry Howard and John Cunningham with 30+11.
The first round of open pennants finals did not go well for Encounter Bay, with teams that were still in play losing their matches.
In division two Blue lost 42-72 to McLaren Vale - they lost all three rinks but two were very close. This means they are now out of contention
In division four Blue also lost their games to Yankallila 59-64, one rink won well but couldn't cover the other losses. They are now also out of contention.
In division six Encounter Bay also had a loss to Milang Blue 38-41 but have a chance in the preliminary final where they play next week against Goolwa at Victor Harbor.
Saturday Social Bowls, sponsored by Seaside Storage, was won by Ann Calvert, Dion Millard and Takami Milne on 34 plus 22 with Vicki Roberts, Wayne Harman and Sandy Berg finishing second on 31 plus 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.