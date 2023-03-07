The Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horner, Pearson win last monthly pairs of season

By Helen Williams
March 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was plenty of bowls action at Encounter Bay over the past week, with a lot of competitors ready for finals action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.