Mark Finlay is a notably calm person, not at all rocked by the stormy sea that we get a gorgeous view of from the newly-built Port Elliot Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC), where we sit and discuss Mr Finlay's 32 years of community service across the Fleurieu Peninsula.
"I am pretty well known for being calm," Mr Finlay said.
"I think its something the team really appreciates, especially in an emergency, I am pretty good at remaining calm and thinking through one step at a time."
Mr Finlay is Duty Officer for the southern branch of the SLSC, which includes Goolwa, Port Elliot, Chiton Rocks and Yankalilla - they respond to incidents at the Murray Mouth, right through to Cape Jervis, as well as the infamous Petrel Cove and Lake Alexandrina.
"If any major incidents occur in this area, my team manage it - from lost children, to major rescues and lake searches, we coordinate to dispatch resources and volunteers," Mr Finlay said.
"On a nice hot summer's day, Port Elliot can be a very busy place - we sometimes have up to 2,000 people swimming."
"We work in tandem with Sea Rescue Squadron, Water Operations Unit in the SA Police and State Emergency Services."
"My highest priority is to make sure my team goes out and gets home safe."
Mr Finlay's passion for community service stems from his childhood in Auckland, New Zealand where his father was a policeman.
"My father always modelled community service," he said.
Mr Finlay began surf lifesaving at about 10-years-old, along the infamous waters of Murrays Bay Beach on New Zealand's eastern shoreline, before moving to Australia in 1985.
It wasn't until he joined the SLSC in Port Elliot and the State Emergency Service that his calm in an emergency truly began to shine.
Before long, the famed lifetime club member moved on to develop other skills in SLSC, such as board and swim rescue, first aid, radio communications and resuscitation.
"We award about a dozen Bronze Medallions to nippers and other new members per year," Mr Finlay said.
Mr Finlay met and married his wife, June, in 1988 - they are a classic Fleurieu success story.
For their second year of marriage, the pair camped in the Victor Harbor Caravan Park before renting a property and eventually designing and building their own house in Hayborough, which now includes a second story that overlooks the ocean.
"It's a beautiful place to live," Mr Finlay said.
"I can see the crystal clear ocean from my balcony when I'm having my morning coffee."
The pair have three boys - twins and a younger son - Luke, Dillon and Ryan.
The boys all now live away from Victor Harbor, in Adelaide and Tasmania.
"We raised them to really love the outdoors," June said.
"We did a lot of hiking and camping when they were younger, we just completed the Three Capes Walk in Tasmania as a family for Mark's sixtieth."
This outdoor bent is evident in the careers the Finlay's sons have chosen and the hobbies they pursue - Ryan with his photography, Luke and Dillon with their mountain-biking.
For Mark, it wasn't always easy juggling family commitments and the call of service.
"When we got pregnant with the twins, June told me 'that's it, you can't be volunteering for both the SES and SLSC, you'll have to choose one!'," he said.
"And so I chose surf lifesaving."
"Helping people is just what I do, I enjoy it, it's who I am."
Mr Finlay's most recent major rescue was on Lake Alexandrina - where a family took kayaks out on the lake without life jackets and while he explains the lake is not deep, it does get very choppy in the wind.
"A northerly picked up and their kayaks were pushed offshore, they got disorientated and didn't know which way to paddle back," he said.
"The first five or ten minutes of any rescue is hectic, we have to locate the person or people in trouble, coordinate between agencies, establish what's happened, get resources, contact the state centre for surf lifesaving who can send out text messages to coordinate volunteers and contact 000."
Through the years, Mr Finlay has seen his fair share of spinal injuries, deaths and near deaths, but he said he is always grateful for the peace and calm he has at home and the safe-haven of his wife June.
"Sometimes it can be a big day," he said.
"I'm so glad I have a place to come home to and decompress from it all."
