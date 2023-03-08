Peregrines smile, as rain dashes Kestrels hope

The Peregrines were on the road to Payneham for the first round of finals, up against Adelaide Uni for the second week in a row.
Captain Rebecca Hull won the toss and elected to bat, and the team made a solid start with hard running and big hitting on a damp wicket with a slow outfield.
After 10 overs the Peregrines were 1/38 and looking to be in a solid position, but in the second 10 overs they lost a consistent flow of wickets to finish 8/73 in the 19th over.
Strong efforts were made with the bat by mother and daughter Lisa and Emily Mackenzie.
Due to inconsistent rain the innings break was longer than normal.
Play was able to resume for one over but due to slippery conditions and the intermittent rain, the game was abandoned with Uni sitting at 0/3.
It was a similar story in terms of playing conditions for the fourth-placed Kestrels, who ventured up to Hope Valley to play against the home side, which finished first at the end of the minor rounds.
The Kestrels won the toss and chose to bowl, and the Hope Valley openers built a partnership of 343 runs before the first wicket fell when Karlia Hera-Singh clean bowled Isabella Phillips.
Hera-Singh was involved with the next wicket when catching the other opener off Mikayla Carruthers' bowling 10 runs later.
Drizzle settled in but the bowlers pushed through, and April Strevens had the much-needed breakthrough, with wicket keeper Dani Brown catching a ball the Hope Valley captain had skied.
Holly Paech took the next wicket by bowling the batter, then Sara Rajguru followed suit.
In a rushed last over to avoid an over rate penalty, Hope Valley finished with 5/96.
Ready for an achievable run chase, Paech and Rajguru stepped up to the crease and took the game on.
Unfortunately, the game was stopped short due to the rain, and the Kestrels remained at 0/24 after six overs.
Both teams had to wait for the decision from ATCA to see if the games would be rescheduled or if the top placed sides would automatically go through to the grand final, which is scheduled for this week.
On Monday afternoon, the Eastern Falcons received notification that the latter was what would occur.
This means the Peregrines are through to the grand final, while the Kestrels are out.
The grand final will be played this Sunday at Hope Valley at 1pm.
It is the first grand final any Eastern Falcons team has reached - an impressive effort considering the club has only existed for two seasons.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.