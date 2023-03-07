Developer Mark Taplin has announced his vision for a $350 million development of some land surrounding the iconic Bluff, after more than two years of ongoing negotiations with the City of Victor Harbor and the State Government.
Mr Taplin, from Victor Harbor, said his plan, now 30 years in the making, has been mothballed by bureaucracy, but he was still determined to get the council and state and federal governments on side.
"I do not want to go over council's head or force the project, I want us to work together on this and I want the community to be in agreement as well," he said.
Mr Taplin's plan includes a 120-berth marina, a man-made beach, a French-style riverina, cafes, restaurants, entertainment and shopping facilities, as well as a hotel, a 1000-person convention centre and a dock for cruise ships, all centred around The Bluff.
His plan would also include improvements to car parking, disability access and boat mooring in the area, as well as an emergency boat ramp access for the Victor Harbor Sea Rescue Squadron.
Mr Taplin expects the plan would result in an increase in Victor Harbor's gross domestic product by 15 per cent, improve regional employment opportunities by creating about 300 full-time ongoing jobs and provide much-needed entertainment for young people in the area.
"Victor Harbor is crying out for revitalisation, school kids are looking for things to do," he said.
In November 2020, Mr Taplin approached the council with a proposal detailing his plans for The Bluff and in 2021, council granted approval for him to approach the state government for its advice, all of which was done in confidence.
Mr Taplin was referred to the Department of Environment and Water Crown Land Office because the proposed site for his vision sat predominantly on crown land, with streets such as Jagger Road and 25 metres of coastline, remaining under council jurisdiction.
The Crown Land Office advised Mr Taplin to seek further advice from council, stating Ministerial support would be required for such a project and community consultation may also be undertaken to determine public support.
Around the same time, the Victor Harbor council released a Bluff Master Plan, the consultation for which finished in February 2023.
Overwhelmingly, public feedback indicated a strong desire for The Bluff and surrounding region to remain natural and untouched.
Mr Taplin was told that he would have to fund his own community consultation on the separate matter of The Bluff marina.
He said at that point, offended that his proposal had not been included in the Bluff Master Plan, he was forced to go public with his plan for The Bluff - with Mr Taplin saying his idea received overwhelming public support on Facebook.
"Why was my idea not included in The Bluff Master Plan? How can the people of Victor Harbor have a say on an idea they're not even told about? Council's way of liaising is to cut me out of the picture," Mr Taplin said in a council briefing on March 6.
Victor Harbor Council chief executive officer Victoria Mackirdy refuted Mr Taplin's comments, saying he was included as a stakeholder in the Bluff Master Plan public consultation.
"We knew Mr Taplin had an interest in The Bluff, so we wanted to make sure he was engaged as a stakeholder in the master plan, but this plan is separate from the marina he has proposed - they are two different projects," Ms Mackirdy said.
"If Mr Taplin wishes to submit his updated proposal for the marina to council, he is welcome to do so and we can aim to raise this in the March council meeting."
Victor Harbor Mayor, Moira Jenkins has made clear that council is not in the financial position to support consultation for this development and that community consultation from the Bluff Master Plan indicated the community wanted to keep The Bluff in a natural state.
"The council's development of a draft Master Plan for The Bluff has been a collaborative process with our community. It is based on a significant amount of feedback received during consultation, considering the needs and vision of many voices," Mayor Jenkins said.
"On the other hand, Mr Taplin's proposal is an unsolicited bid that presents his own private vision for The Bluff.
"Any endorsement or further support for Mr Taplin's proposal would require a resolution from the council."
A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure and Transport said "if access to the land can be achieved, the planning department would be happy to work through the most appropriate assessment pathway with the proponent and council."
Mr Taplin has confirmed that aside from community consultation, he did not expect the council to contribute financially towards the project, but that finances for the project would be raised through private investors and a $45m grant from the federal government.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
