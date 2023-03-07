Innovative women to talk gender equality

Innovation and technology for gender equality was the theme for this year's International Women's Day, on March 8, and it will be the topic of conversation at a special event to be hosted in Victor Harbor.
This year the Australian Local Women's Government Association SA will host its third International Women's Day Dinner at the McCracken Country Club, with keynote speakers that include leaders in the corporate innovation sector.
Emma Cole, who is the innovation manager for SA Power, has a focus on developing talent and emerging technologies.
One of her innovations includes the launch of a school robotics competition which not only addresses the critical challenges faced by SA Power Networks but also encourages community involvement and expands opportunities for STEM education in regional and metro schools.
Another speaker will be Angela DiFabio, who is currently the innovation manager for RAA.
Her expertise guides a team of innovators who are looking at the next generation of products and services across the organisation while combining traditional and new ways to make a difference.
She is a a committee member of the Making Her Mark program which supports women and girls to pursue non-traditional careers.
Also speaking is the Federal Member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie and Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence, Katrine Hildyard.
For the past three years, Bronwyn Lewis has organised the event with the Chiton and Strathalbyn hosting the two previous years.
Ms Lewis said she was passionate about highlighting gender equality, starting in the late 1990s when she organised an event which resulted in over 500 people marching through the streets of Sydney.
"While organisations of female founders exist all over the world, South Australia is in fact quite a leader in this space," she said.
"Unfortunately embedded bias still reflects in low numbers and yet one could argue women who anecdotally find multi-tasking easier than men, they are less likely to promote themselves.
"We are fortunate to have two well respected Innovation managers speaking at our dinner and we encourage men and women to book tickets as it is always a terrific turn up! "
The ALGWA SA two-course dinner event will be held on Friday, March 24, from 6.30pm at the McCracken Country Club, Victor Harbor. Bookings must be made by March 12 at https://www.trybooking.com/CGBYN
