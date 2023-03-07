The Times

Innovative women to talk gender equality

Updated March 7 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 12:48pm
Innovation and technology for gender equality was the theme for this year's International Women's Day, on March 8, and it will be the topic of conversation at a special event to be hosted in Victor Harbor.

