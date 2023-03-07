Following months of preparation, Goolwa Air is officially qualitied to offer flight training.
Goolwa Chief Pilot, commercial pilot and qualified flying instructor, Tom Longbottom, said he and his team are thrilled to be able to offer flight training.
"Dealing with the regulators and other flight schools we are able to ensure we offer the best flight training available," Mr Longbottom said.
"We've been working on getting approval for the flight school for some months, we've had a lot of enquiries and many students are ready to go," Mr Longbottom said.
Goolwa Air flight school is still working hard to get its training facilities off the ground, which they hope will encourage further student registration with the flight school.
"We are focused on having a relaxing environment with a few study areas where trainees can relax before and after flights," Mr Longbottom said.
So far, a mixed demographic of prospective students have enrolled to the flight school, which Mr Longbottom said is reflective of the diversity across the Fleurieu.
"Most of our students planning to fly are on the younger side. A few are in their 40's and a few are winding down on their businesses and wanting to have a bit less time at work and more time having fun," he said.
"Anyone can fly and depending on the licence you would like - medical restrictions can be that similar to driving a motor car."
Goolwa Air flight school offers several types of pilot licences, but Mr Longbottom said the most cost effective one to start with is the Recreational Pilot Certificate.
"This licence can be obtained in around 30 hours of training and allows you to fly anywhere in Australia with a few restrictions. From there you can progress further to larger aircraft and ultimately your commercial pilots licence," Mr Longbottom said.
Mr Longbottom obtained his commercial pilots licence and instructor status some 30 years ago, but the flight school is a relatively new initiative to be added to Goolwa Air's other services, including charter flights, scenic flights, whale-watching and Murray River flights.
"The company started with the assistance of two other partners and we now have three aircraft. Two Cirrus aircraft and a Bristell LSA training aircraft. My role as chief pilot has kept me busy as there is alot to oversee to maintain compliance with the Civil Aviation regulators," Mr Longbottom said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
