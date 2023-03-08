South Coast Camera Club wins photo competition

A major South Australian photography competition was held in Victor Harbor on Saturday March 4, and two local camera clubs stood out.
Six camera clubs, covering from the Fleurieu to the Adelaide Hills and Murray Bridge competed for the 2023 Southern Districts Photographic Competition at The Crown Hotel, with the South Coast Camera Club taking out the top position, and the Goolwa Camera Club running close for second position.
Vicki Easom, Peter Maystrenko and Keith Seidel from the South Australian Photographic Federation judged the 120 entries covering colour and mono prints and projected images.
The top image of the competition was awarded to Kerri Godwin, of the Goolwa Camera Club, for his photograph of a black kite "Sunset Whistler".
South Coast Camera Club members won all the other categories with Petra Elliot winning Top Colour Projected, Grant Petras Top Mono Print and Nicole Rix Top Mono Projected.
