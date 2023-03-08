A Justice of the Peace will be available at the Victor Harbor Library on Saturday mornings, starting on March 25, as part of a three-month trial run by the City of Victor Harbor.
From 9.30am to 11am, a Justice of the Peace will be available to be a witness for any legal or binding documents such as statutory declarations, witnessing an affidavit or certifying a person's identity.
During the week a Justice of the Peace is available at the City of Victor Harbor civic centre at 1 Bay Road, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11am to 1pm, and Thursdays and Fridays from 2pm to 4pm.
There is a COVID-19 safe plan in place for the service for the safety of the Justices of the Peace, customers and library staff.
The City of Victor Harbor will assess the three-month trial and make a decision on whether to continue the service.
- Details: For more information regarding the Justice of the Peace service contact the City of Victor Harbor on 8551 0500.
To find a Justice of the Peace located close to you, visit https://bdm.cbs.sa.gov.au/bdmsaonline/dbnet.aspx?DBCGM=1&PRPRC=OJPS
