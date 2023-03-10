It can be tough for businesses and organisations to wade through a mountain of grant opportunities, but with a little help from the Regional Development Australia Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu & Kangaroo Island it can be a lot easier.
The RDA AHFKI has grown its Grant Finder website to more than 1000 registered users who can view more than 1100 grants at any one time.
The site provides registered users with access to the latest grants and funding opportunities from local, state and federal government, as well as private entities and philanthropists.
The website, which sends between 7000 and 10,000 alerts each month, matches grants with the preferences given by users.
The site provides registered users with access to the latest grants and funding opportunities from local, state and federal government, as well as private entities and philanthropists.
The RDA AHFKI is able to provide advice and letters of support where appropriate to help applicants to be grant ready, navigate eligibility and help to improve their applications.
- Details: For information visit rdahc.grantguru.com.au or call 8536 9200.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.