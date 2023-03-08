Ready to share a secret for charity

As you step past the front gate of Janette Thomas' home be prepared to be amazed on how much a small garden can make such a big statement.
In all it's glory the colourful, well designed backyard is a stunning tribute to Janette's love and care, and next weekend she is willing to share her pride and joy for a good cause.
'The Secret Garden' will be open to the public next weekend as a fundraiser for the Fleurieu Cancer Support Centre and the SA Country Women's Association.
Two years ago Janette held an open garden after a suggestion by one of her fellow Victor Harbor CWA members.
"Two years ago one of the ladies from CWA said to me 'your garden is so beautiful you should open it to the public'," she said.
"I said no it was not big enough, not really suitable, but she said 'yes it would be it's lovely, it's quirky, it's got all little different things'.
"We have a very large garage, and she suggested we could have refreshments in the garage, so two years ago we did that and it was very successful.
"I raised $1500 for the Fleurieu Cancer Support Centre and the ladies with their morning and afternoon tea raised more than $700 for the CWA."
The cancer support centre is an organisation which is close to Janette's heart.
"I have been associated (with them) for many, many years and still am, my husband unfortunately passed away with cancer and they were very good to me in that regard so I thought it was a very good cause to support," she said.
"They don't have any government support and all donations are greatly needed."
Janette and her husband built the house and began establishing the garden 16 years ago, and the centrepiece for the backyard was a fountain.
"My husband designed the garden, bought the fountain and of course with the water restrictions at the time we weren't able to use the fountain, subsequently I've got all plants in there," she said.
Though small in size, there are hidden gems to be found in all corners of the garden, and a lot of them were created by Janette.
A new addition is a birdcote which stands as a sentinel over the various plantings of annuals, perennials, ferns and more.
"The new things I have this year is the birdcote and a boy and girl nestled in the garden," she said.
"There is not really much (upkeep), I poke around, pull something out, put something else in and if something looks a bit bare I have pots already established as replacements.
When asked what was her favourite part of the garden, Janette said 'all of it'
" I just wake up every morning and thank God that its so beautiful."
Located at 43 Torren Street, Victor Harbor, the garden will be open on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, from 11am-4pm each day. Entry is $5 and there will be a large range of plants for sale. Tea and coffee is supplied by CWA Victor Harbor.
