The Shed at Goolwa Heritage Club opened its doors in 1993, it was one of the first of the 1,297 community sheds for men that exist in Australia today.
This year, the Men's Shed Association (AMSA) celebrates its 30 year anniversary and across the Fleurieu, the spirit of community and camaraderie which has come to define the men's shed movement is still alive and well in the members of 'The Shed' at Coorong Quays.
The Shed at Coorong Quays opened its doors in 2020, retaining some original members of the little cream shed a few may remember located off Goolwa's main street, including Treasurer Ian Quigley.
"I was involved in the original men's shed in Goolwa from 2014-2016, we had about four members and we really enjoyed it," Mr Quigley said.
"Just the collection of community, enhances the common spirit of working with your hands - it gives our elderly members the opportunity to help each other and to do the things they want to do."
The Goolwa Men's Shed was closed by council in 2016 due to insurance concerns, but it wasn't long before Ian and a committee of several locals, including shed manager, Bryan Shepherd, secretary, Roslyn Shepherd, electrician, David Appleby, chairman, Annette Rogers and John Phillips amassed to start The Shed at Coorong Quays in 2020.
"We had a great opportunity when the owners of the Coorong Quays Marina gave us a shed that we operate out of for our use," Mr Quigley said.
Back then, the shed at the marina was nothing more than an empty space, but with the dedication of a group of members, it is now a fully functioning, registered and insured workshop, complete with tools and regulated workspaces.
Chairman Annette Rogers said since commencing, The Shed at Coorong Quays has doubled its membership to include 20 local men and women and this February, they celebrated their second anniversary as an organisation.
"We've had an amazing journey over the last few years, we've been able to do some amazing projects and to think we started with an empty shed," Ms Rogers said.
"One of my favourite projects we've worked on is a memorial seat for the O'Connell Family, who lost a relative 14 months ago - It feels so good just knowing we're doing something really beautiful for this family - it really brings the community together which is a lovely thing."
The Shed at Coorong Quays officially joined AMSA in 2020, which provides a cheap rate of insurance and public liability - as well as safety, policies, procedures and worksafe requirements.
While The Shed at Coorong Quays sits within the marina, it is open to everyone, not just residents - although new members are required to do a basic competence test and show they have physical wellbeing enough to handle tools and equipment.
"We have a constitution and a Memorandum of Understanding with Coorong Quays, we also come under the Australian Charities tax deduction scheme, so people can make tax deductible donations to support our work," Ms Rogers said.
Local resident and member, Pandora, said she really enjoys learning how to use tools to bring items back to life.
"I absolutely hate throwing things away, so if there is a way we can recycle or reuse something that would otherwise end up in the bin, I think that's great," she said.
John Philips said The Shed at Coorong Quay's real strength is the diversity of its members.
"We have a real diverse range of people who are members with us, I am a butcher by trade, but we have builders, cabinet makers, TAFE teachers, artists and sign-writers, we have people from all walks of life - we've even got a guy who worked in the nuclear industry in England and helped to develop the hydrogen bomb back in the sixties!" Mr Phillips said.
The Shed at Coorong Quays also rely mainly on monetary and other donations which make their projects possible.
"Our timber is all either salvaged or donated to us, we just had a heap of silky oak donated to us, it's beautiful," Mr Phillips said.
"We also make garden beds, we've just donated some wicking garden beds to the Port Elliot Community Garden."
The Shed at Coorong Quays has developed relationships with the Goolwa Children's Centre, who've taken some of their raised garden beds for the little children, The Buckland's Centre for people with autism, they also work closely with Di Gordon at the Goolwa Community Centre and with local Lions and Rotary groups as well.
"I think The Shed at Coorong Quays will be around for quite some time to come," Mr Phillips said.
