A power outage will occur from 10 p.m. on Sunday April 2 until 6 a.m. on Monday April 3 for 12,600 homes in the region, but local businesses aren't happy.
SA Power Networks said the critical work has been scheduled with as much advance notice as possible and that considerable consultation with essential services, such as Victor Harbor Hospital, has been undertaken.
Business Victor Harbor (BVH) has urged the State Government to provide support to the community of Victor Harbor regarding the impacts of SA Power Networks planned power outage, including the provision of backup generators.
"The outage will see almost the entire community without power for eight hours, affecting 13,000 customers including residents and businesses," BVH Chairman, Michael Schubert said.
"We want reliability, not uncertainty," he said
Head of Corporate Affairs, Paul Roberts, said SA Power Networks acknowledges this is an extensive outage, but they have made every effort to look at alternative options to undertake this work and minimise its impact.
"We have tried to pick the best time to do this work... SA Power Networks already has undertaken considerable consultation with essential services and key businesses about the outage plan," Mr Roberts said.
"Under national electricity rules, we need to undertake planned work on the network to avoid network failure and our crews need to safely do their work... We're not funded to supply generators - that would push electricity prices through the roof."
