On Sunday, March 5, friends and families from across the Fleurieu joined thousands of walkers in South Australia in the '3.8 With a Mate', to raise funds and awareness for those living with multiple myeloma, a form of bone marrow cancer.
The walk, which started at Goolwa Church of Christ, is the second event of its kind in Australia and the first in the Fleurieu - is an initiative of Myeloma Australia.
Event organiser, Kathy King said participants in Goolwa raised a total of $6430, with 32 people walking from Goolwa Church of Christ to the Boathaven Carpark and back, finishing with a delicious afternoon tea provided by Goolwa Church of Christ.
"The walk isn't an overly long one, it's designed to be inclusive, to make sure that as many people as possible can do it - we had a lady by the name of Meg Cranny - she knows she's not a very quick walker, so she started before everybody else and was determined to finish the walk" Ms King said.
"Of course fundraising is nice, but my main hope is that the walk will spread awareness about myeloma and the impact that it has on people and families, as well as the support available for those living with cancer," she said.
Kathy's husband Patrick was diagnosed with myeloma in January 2021. Since then, the couple have attended the Fleurieu Support Group run by Myeloma Australia.
"The organisation received a grant to start up the support group on the south coast last year - myeloma is an older person's cancer, so the need for support down here is strong," Ms King said.
The support group has 11 regular members, the next meeting is on May 10 at 10am, Goolwa Church of Christ and its open to new members - Myeloma Australia's website provides further details if you or someone you know would like to attend.
Ms King said the support group has been extremely beneficial, with myeloma nurse Jo Gardner attending the meetings.
Ms Gardener is involved with research, latest treatments and she's able to explain to people how myeloma works and what different blood test results mean.
"What people don't realise about myeloma is that its a very difficult cancer to get rid of completely and it affects everyone differently. Jo has been wonderful in explaining the cancer and the blood test results which are often complicated to understand," Ms King said.
Other participants at the walk included Milton and Ruth Row and their family - including daughter Liz and her husband Steve and their children, Eli, Hannah and Isaac Cope.
Hannah Cope, 31, from Brighton, first participated in the walk last year in Adelaide with her family - her Grandma, Ruth, was diagnosed with myeloma the previous year.
"Myeloma Australia have been such an important support to my grandparents and extended family since grandma received her diagnosis, including through provision of educational resources, support networks and medical resources too," Ms Cope said.
"This year, grandma was able to participate in the walk for the first time, which was very special... It gave grandma the opportunity to walk with others from her myeloma support group. It was such a joy to be walking alongside other like-minded people who have also been affected by myeloma. I certainly felt a sense of community, togetherness and support."
