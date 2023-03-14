The Times
Community

$6430 raised at the 3.8 With a Mate walk to raise funds awareness for Myeloma Australia

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
March 14 2023 - 6:00pm
Walkers Allen and Penny Spencer, David Skewes, Pam Mckinlay, Grant and Julie Simpson with granddaughter Bella, Roly Bartlett, Milton and Ruth Rowe, Danny and Kathryn Smith, Liz and Steve Cope, Peta and Rob Waann, Ann Bruce, Eli and Hannah Cope, Allen Dyer, Isaac Cope and Jemma Wait at Goolwa Church of Christ who participated in the 3.8 With a Mate walk to raise awareness of myeloma.

On Sunday, March 5, friends and families from across the Fleurieu joined thousands of walkers in South Australia in the '3.8 With a Mate', to raise funds and awareness for those living with multiple myeloma, a form of bone marrow cancer.

