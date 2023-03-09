CWA to host exhibition to celebrate Melva's 91 years

It is a birthday celebration with a difference for Melva Miles, as she marks a significant contribution to an organisation which she has supported for decades.
This weekend, March 11-12, an exhibition titled Melva Miles and Friends Embroidery and Art Exhibition will recognise the work and support she has given to the South Australian Country Women's Association as she celebrates 91 years on Sunday.
Officially opening the exhibition at 10am on Saturday will be South Australia's Liz Harfull, who is a best-selling author with a passion for writing cookbooks and telling stories about rural and regional Australia.
Taking part in the exhibition is namesake Melva Miles, who is a prize-winning embroiderer who learned the craft from her mother when she was a child.
At the age of 26, she spent a day away from her two children and attended a workshop held by the Tailem Bend CWA and so began her love affair with embroidery and handicraft.
Since then her association with CWA led her to become the chair of the State Handicraft Committee and her dedication continues after 63 years.
Other exhibitors who will take part in the exhibition include embroiderers Dianne Luke and Maureen Rault and painters Janette Thomas, Gwenda Maynard, Meg Taylor, Brenda Osborne, Benita Hull, Jacqui Conlon.
- Details: The exhibition will be held on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, at the CWA Hall, cnr Crozier and Torrens roads, Victor Harbor, between 10am and 4pm. Entry fee is $5 and tea and biscuits will be available for a small donation.
