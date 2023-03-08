House of the Week | Spectacular family home

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This home offers a sprawling floorplan, gilding over gorgeous timber floating floors that includes beautiful open-plan living and dining. The kitchen is headlined by a stylish stone look-topped chef's zone flush with elegant cabinetry, pendant lighting and gleaming stainless appliances. There's a huge formal lounge and dining (or enviable entertaining room), plus a spacious and inspiring story or guest room.
The property has four bedrooms - two with walk-in-robes - and a luxurious main wing with a generous walk-in-robe and decadent dual-vanity ensuite. The main bathroom has a separate shower, relaxing bath and separate WC - family-friendly living simply doesn't get any better than this.
For entertaining, there's a superb fully-enclosed, all-weather entertaining area, with striking timber decking that continues to outside - the size, space and functionality here is hard to match.
Wonderfully located in the newly developed pocket of Hayborough, enjoy being a short stroll to scenic reserves and walking trails. Just five minutes from Chiton Beach for endless summer fun with the kids, and perfectly placed between bustling Victor Harbor and vibrant Port Elliot, there's no shortage of trendy cafés, popular restaurants and all the shopping to have your fill.
