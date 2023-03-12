Time to share your neighbourhood story

This quote by Stevie Ray Vaughan encompasses the kindness, friendship and courtesy often shown by the people who live in your street.
To highlight the special bond neighbours can have, the City of Victor Harbor is encouraging residents to get into the spirit of Neighbour Day - Sunday, March 26 - and show an act of kindness, however close they may be with the people next door or down the street.
During March, the council is giving people the opportunity to share their stories and experiences and could be about an act of kindness they have shown, received or heard about.
It could be gestures such as helping to mow a neighbour's lawn, cooking them a meal, offering fruit and vegetables from your garden, and so much more.
Good neighbours are the ones who make a neighbourhood feel like a small town.
City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Dr Moira Jenkins, said the way residents rally together, whether in good or bad times, represents a community approach and gives opportunity for meaningful social connection.
"I know there are many instances in our community where individuals have gone above and beyond to support their neighbourhood," Dr Jenkins said.
"In fact, I see acts of kindness almost every day!
"Everyone is encouraged to share these good deeds and acts of kindness that they have noticed in our community."
Operating for more than 25 years, the council's Caring Neighbourhood Program, continues to provide support and inclusivity to people, aged over 65 years, to help them feel less isolated or disconnected.
- Details: To share your story or experience during March visit yoursay.victor.sa.gov.au.
For information about the Caring Neighbourhood Program visit victor.sa.gov.au/ageingwell.
