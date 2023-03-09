The Times
Four council members across the Fleurieu had positions reinstated on March 9

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 10 2023 - 11:07am, first published 9:00am
Four council members across the Fleurieu welcomed news on March 9 that their positions would be reinstated, following a legislative debacle which forced the vacancy of theirs and 41 other council members' seats across South Australia earlier in February.

