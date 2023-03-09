Four council members across the Fleurieu welcomed news on March 9 that their positions would be reinstated, following a legislative debacle which forced the vacancy of theirs and 41 other council members' seats across South Australia earlier in February.
The seats of councilors Davina Quirke (City of Yankalilla), Peter Oliver, Michael Scott (Alexandrina Council) and Michael Quinton (City of Victor Harbor), were made vacant just months after the Local Government Elections in November 2022.
All four council members were found not to have fulfilled a requirement of the Local Government (Elections) Act 1999 that all candidates must complete returns that describe gifts that they have received during their campaigns.
"This requirement ensures that councils' constituents are aware of gifts their members have received, and who has provided them," said Local Government Minister Geoff Brock.
The Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) and the local government sector did undergo a change in 2021, which meant candidates sent their returns to the Electoral Commissioner, rather than their relevant council chief executive officer as in previous elections, which, it was suggested, was partly the cause of the confusion.
In response, ECSA and the local government sector urgently worked on a legislative amendment known as the Local Government (Casual Vacancies) Amendment Act 2023, which was passed through both houses of parliament and came into effect on March 7.
The 45 council members across South Australia whose positions had become vacant
under the Local Government Act 1999 had their position restored, as the vacancy created under this section has been retrospectively disapplied.
Council members who have not yet lodged their campaign donations returns with the Electoral Commissioner now have 10 business days to do so, or their position will become vacant.
If this does occur, these members will have one month to make an application to the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal for restoration to office.
The Electoral Commissioner has also advised that he will be writing directly to all relevant CEOs and the 45 affected members to confirm that all campaign donations returns have been lodged.
