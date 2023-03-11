The Times
Zest Theatre Group showcase the much-loved piece, based on Mary Roger's novel

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 14 2023 - 1:07pm, first published March 11 2023 - 12:27pm
Freaky Friday is a new musical comedy presented by Zest Theatre Group at the Victor Harbor Town Hall, with opening night on Friday, March 17.

