Freaky Friday is a new musical comedy presented by Zest Theatre Group at the Victor Harbor Town Hall, with opening night on Friday, March 17.
The piece is based on the familiar story and novel by Mary Rodgers and well-known Disney films, Director Terry Mountstephen explains.
"It's set in the present day and includes some great music. The story centres around an overworked mum and her teenage daughter swapping bodies. The mother in our story is getting married in 24 hours and that creates an urgency to swap back before then," she said.
"This is a feel-good story with lots of funny and tender moments."
Ms Mountstephen said Zest chose this show because the story resonated over many generations.
"It's a story played out in many homes with a mum and daughter feeling misunderstood by the other," Ms Mounstephen said.
"It is also a story about a soon-to-be blended family and the difficulties associated with that."
Many aspects of the show are familiar to the production team, which comprises two mother and daughter duos - Peta Bowey is Ms Mountstephen's daughter and is co-directing, with Aria Stevenson as Musical Director and her mother, Natalie Stevenson as choreographer.
The show includes a cast of 40, all from across the Fleurieu region, including those involved backstage with production and 30 onstage cast members.
"They have been rehearsing and working to bring the show to the stage since August last year," Ms Mounstephen said.
"There are a number of cast involved who were very disappointed when Charlie and The Chocolate Factory had to be cancelled in 2022 due to Covid... They are really happy that they will be presenting their hard work this year over six performances."
Opening night for Freaky Friday will be 7.30 p.m. Friday, March 17, with five shows in total at varying times on March 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26.
Tickets are available through Trybooking, using the following link https://www.trybooking.com/CDQZM
