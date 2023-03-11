In celebration of International Women's Day (IWD) this week, a presentation, Q&A session and afternoon tea was held on March 10 at the new Yankalilla Library.
Keynote speaker, Second Valley resident Kathryn Pentecost was joined by 25 others, including councilor Davina Quirke and local men and women from across the region.
Councilor Quirke said it was lovely to have a diverse group of ages and genders at the event.
"The youngest attendee was in her twenties - it's great because they're the ones that are going to make the difference, they are the next generation," she said.
Ms Pentecost said she wanted to focus not just on gender, but at all the other issues that women face in the community in a different way to men.
"Gender is one thing," Ms Pentecost said, "but there's so much more to life and to being a woman."
Ms Pentecost focused specifically on the topics of trauma, health and neurodivergence - paying homage to high-profile female authors, comedians and speakers, Grace Tame, Emma Ayton and Hannah Gadsby.
"These women have lived experience of Autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), are sexual abuse survivors and public figures, but they write personally give a crossover perspective between the personal and societal - I firmly believe everybody should read these books," Ms Pentecost said.
"In my address, I wanted to analyse the theme of IWD to some extent - it's not just about equality for women, but looking at how we talk about equality when we are in privileged positions," she said.
Ms Pentecost is the daughter of Indonesian refugees, who were forced to flee and came to Australia during World War Two - her ancestors, she explains, had a complicated range of experiences settling into Australia from their earlier lives in colonial and post-colonial Indonesia.
"I was politicised very early in life by mum and my relatives," Ms Pentecost explains. "Looking back, I think my family experienced a lot of trauma, so perhaps that is why I am so interested in trauma and in the contemporary language we use to describe it."
Ms Pentecost explains that these life experiences drive much of the work she does, including her co-authoring of a book with a friend who suffers from Rheumatoid Arthritis - a capsule of feminist poems from the eighties and her work in refugee advocacy.
"I recognise I'm speaking from a very comfortable position - we can talk about embracing equity, but the reality is very different for those women living in Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan," she said.
Ms Pentecost is excited to share that her refugee advocacy work has recently enabled two ladies - Fatimah and Layla to be granted humanitarian visas, two years following the fall of Kabul to the militant group the Taliban - known for their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, despite pledges to respect the rights of women and religious and ethnic minority communities.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
