Residents will not receive financial reparations to those impacted by the flash-flooding in Middleton in November 2022, Alexandrina Council Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Morris has confirmed.
Mr Morris said he would raise the issue of rate rebates for impacted residents in the March Council Meeting, but confirmed council would not be making financial reparations to residents directly.
Mr Morris has defended council and sought to answer questions raised at an urgent community meeting held on February 21, to address resident's frustration with local government's perceived inaction following the extreme weather event.
The floods caused $5 million of damage to properties and businesses across the region, highlighting insufficient maintenance and quality of flooding infrastructure in the region which gave insurance providers plausible grounds to deny insurance claims made by impacted Middleton businesses.
"Financially, we wouldn't be paying for damage to private property," Mr Morris confirmed.
Mr Morris was also questioned about the proposed bypass infrastructure in Middleton and plans to expand its culvert capacity and reduce pressure on overloaded roads in the town.
Mr Morris said council had been in discussions with the state government on a bypass construction project for a number of years, including with Member for Finniss, David Basham's office.
"Council has been advocating to the state government who owns the road that's responsible for a number of years, at [council's] own cost, it designed three crossing models which it submitted to the state government," Mr Morris said.
Mr Morris, however, defended council's position that a road bypass which Middleton residents say would relieve traffic congestion and improve flooding infrastructure at the same time, were two separate issues.
"It's hard for me to give those responses without upsetting people, traffic volume has increased in Middleton, but that's a separate issue from flooding," he said.
At the meeting, Mr Morris was also asked if a hydrologist had been consulted regarding Middleton and, more broadly, the region's flooding infrastructure.
"We need to work out what the hydrologist would look at," Mr Morris said.
"It's not just the case of saying come and have a look at what could be done, we'll be discussing with engineers what mitigation strategies we need to put in place."
Mr Morris confirmed that Alexandrina Council have engaged construction company Tomkins, as well as engineering consultants from WGA, to look at ways to improve flooding infrastructure in the region.
Mr Morris also confirmed that as chairman of the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu Zone Emergency Management Committee, he would be prioritising discussions on flood mitigation in the Fleurieu region, including feeding information back to and coordinating with existing agencies, SA Police, SA State Emergency Services and relevant government departments.
"I have committed to working with other agencies to work out what can be done," Mr Morris said.
Mr Morris also said he'd conducted an on-site meeting with residents on Monday February 20, to assess the floodplain near the railway, down to where the majority of floodwater flowed.
