William Mateer or "Billy", as he's known on Hindmarsh Island, was 84-years-old on March 12 - he's lived in two warzones, designed protective cages for radioactive experiments and, as a boy, he could see the launch site of the Titanic from his bedroom window.
Billy was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 1939 - the year that World War Two began.
Back then, Northern Ireland was still a part of the United Kingdom and many of the people in Billy's suburb volunteered in the war effort.
"I am vehemently anti-war," Billy said. "War is not the way to settle anything - it costs lives, money; it cost me in many ways."
As a boy, Billy remembers his father packed his family up and drove into the hills one night.
"We lived right beside Harland and Wolf Shipyard who made ships for the Royal Navy and Merchant Navy which we knew would be a target for the Luftwaffe," Billy said.
A few days later, they returned home to find the ceiling missing and two acres of small houses laid to waste - the Germans had destroyed homes, but missed the shipyard.
"1500 people died that night," Billy said.
When Billy was six, he began school at Mount Pottinger Primary School - by then the Germans were in retreat in Normandy, but much of Britain had been devastated by the war, leaving citizens in hardship.
"I spent most of my childhood and a good deal of my youth in a situation where you didn't have anything... Britain owed the United States so much money and there was a huge amount of damage to buildings and infrastructure after the war," he said.
"We lived with ration books all my early life. I still remember the ration book I used to get petrol when I started my apprenticeship at 16."
Billy got a job at Short Brothers and Harland, an aircraft factory-cum-aerospace engineering firm still in business today, where he worked on Britannia Aircraft and anti-submarine aircraft, eventually ending up in the drawing office.
"I was always interested in aircraft and aerial engineering," Billy said. "I'd gone to Belfast Technical High School in my later years."
Billy would eventually gain his Associate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering in Australia some years later, but said he learned most while on the job in a range of roles, from hydraulic engineering, to aircraft maintenance with the Royal Air Force and later, working for a forklift company.
In the years after the war, as the world slowly returned to normal, Billy recounts one of his best memories from his youth - his very first holiday.
At 18, he and some friends left on a motorbike trip around the south of Ireland - travelling from Cork to Donegal with £5 pounds to his name.
"My motorbike had an engine the size of a lawn mower's and I remember petrol cost a shilling a gallon - the equivalent of three cents a litre," he said.
"We didn't stay in hotels, we stayed in paddocks and tents, we woke up surrounded by cows and irate farmers."
"When we came home, mum didn't recognise us, our faces were weather-beaten and sunburned."
In the late sixties, war reared its ugly head once more - Billy, a Protestant, found himself at the centre of The Troubles - a period of violent sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland between Protestant and Catholic communities which claimed the lives of 3500 people, largely civilians over a period 30 years.
"I spent 20 years dodging bombs, bullets ricocheting off bridges, travelling behind convoys of soldiers, guns bristling," he said.
In this time Billy met his wife Lyn - they married in the mid-seventies and in 1988, they made the decision to leave Northern Ireland and move to Australia.
"I remember waking one night to what sounded like someone trying to break into the house," Billy said.
"I went downstairs, Lyn was behind me and I opened the front door to check, but there was nothing and nobody there. The next day we saw on the news that a bomb had exploded at the gated Central Business District in Belfast, the explosion was so enormous it blew a crater in the ground big enough to fit a bus in - the blast was ten miles away, but it was so big that it rattled our front door."
"I remember looking at Lyn and saying - 'why are we here?'"
Billy and Lyn ended up in Adelaide and at the age of 50, Billy started as a Technical Officer at Flinders University, where he worked in the physics department on Nuclear Fission energy production.
"I was involved in making equipment to try and prove the theory that if we could get hydrogen and infuse it, we could create plasma," Billy said.
Otherwise known as fusion power, Billy describes this process as humanity's best bet at creating a sustainable energy source.
"We spent six years making this equipment, with eight experimental machines and in 14 seconds, we heated the machine to one million degrees - far shy of the 20 million degrees celsius we would need to achieve perpetual energy creation," Billy said.
At 65, Billy and Lynn retired to Goolwa, they've been here ever since, but Billy, as with all Irishmen, has so many more stories to tell and they are good ones too.
