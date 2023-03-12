Inaugural Ag Fest highlights opportunities for everyone

Highlighting opportunities the agricultural sector can provide to primary producers and displaying the endless range of career opportunities available is the notion behind the inaugural Fleurieu AG FEST, which will be held next week.
Organised by the District Council of Yankalilla, with support from a range of organisations, the AG FEST is set to showcase the diversity and abundance of ag career pathways and related pathways, including conservation and ecosystem management.
Council Agribusiness and Economic Engagement officer Amy Williams said the event would also promote the ideas and technology being used in primary production.
Agriculture is the biggest industry in our council area - both in terms of local jobs and value added," Ms Williams said.
"Our local businesses need to be able to recruit enthusiastic staff and there are also business opportunities.
"The better trained, better informed and better connected we are, the more successful and resilient our communities and economy should be."
Ms Williams said students and producers attending would be shown ideas and technology used in primary production, conservation and ecosystem management.
"For students, we will be showcasing the diversity and abundance of ag career pathways and related pathways, including conservation and ecosystem management," she said.
"Students will be able to gain ideas for personal learning projects and other school projects, as well as inspiration for careers, work experience and subject choices.
"It's an opportunity to make connections with a wide range of exhibitors and wealth of knowledge gathered in the one place.
"We're gathering many people who are proud and passionate about their careers and sector, and making big contributions to their communities and economies."
For students, Bec Whetham, from the ABC, will speak regarding her career in rural journalism, as well as Cam Nicholson, from Nicon Rural Services, on the practicalities of carbon farming.
There will also be a mega ag and related careers panel which will include guests such as Trevor Paech, from Gum Park Beef; Caroline Taylor, coast and marine project officer from Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board; Josh Palmer, from Palmer Ag; and Steph Wurst, from Wurst Agricultural Pty Ltd.
Other sessions will include people such as Matt Korcz, from PIRSA on AI in feral animal control; vet Simon Edwards; ag teacher Sue Pratt and many more.
Ms Williams said about 40 exhibitors would take part, with some having hands-on or interactive sites where people could participate, including a truck driving simulator, soil testing and water activities.
"We're expecting around 300 students from across the region, so will already have full sessions for the school groups," she said.
"We're really encouraging everyone else to come along and check out the displays throughout the day and to listen to our speakers and panels from 2pm to 4pm, in particular."
Ms Williams said the Yankalilla council had a priority to support agribusiness and food production.
"We certainly plan to do more work to promote ag and related career pathways - including to make sure that the training which is needed are accessible," she said.
"After AG FEST, we'll review how it went, whether people are keen for it to happen again, where the gaps are and where we need to direct our energy to be most effective."
Food and drinks will be available from a number of suppliers onsite.
- Details: Fleurieu AG FEST is on Monday, March 20, Yankalilla Showgrounds, 9.30am-4pm, free entry, register at www.trybooking.com/CFQUG
