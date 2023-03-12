The Times
Home/News/Local News

Inaugural Ag Fest highlights opportunities for everyone

SH
By Sharon Hansen
Updated March 12 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo - Shutterstock

Highlighting opportunities the agricultural sector can provide to primary producers and displaying the endless range of career opportunities available is the notion behind the inaugural Fleurieu AG FEST, which will be held next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.