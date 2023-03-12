The South Coast Camera Club held its first regular training and development session and it was rated a big success.
Held at the Crown Hotel, in Victor Harbor, on Monday, March 6, 20 people attended and joined various groups covering topics such as photo editing software, camera features, printing and how to enter competitions.
During the session participants rotated around - no one was lost for groups to participate in or simply learn from.
After the session, most of the participants enjoyed each other's company over a meal within the venue.
The South Coast Camera Club training and development sessions are free to members and just $10 for non-members, with the cost of the first casual visit being taken off the annual membership fee for those who decide to join a friendly community of photographers.
- Details: The next training and development session is scheduled for Monday, April 3, at the Crown Hotel, at 4.45pm. To register to attend visit www.southcoastcameraclub.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.