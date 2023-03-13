The Times
Landscape Board makes grassroots funding available

March 14 2023 - 9:00am
A Grassroots Grant funded event Discover @ Crystal Lake was hosted by Macclesfield Bushcare Group and gave participants a chance to connect with nature and culture on Country, with the Peramangk community. Picture supplied.

There is $250,000 available in funding available to help environmental and primary production projects across the Fleurieu and Hills in the 2023 round of Grassroots Grants.

