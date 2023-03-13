Landscape Board makes grassroots funding available

There is $250,000 available in funding available to help environmental and primary production projects across the Fleurieu and Hills in the 2023 round of Grassroots Grants.
Applications for round four of funding are now being accepted, with funding to be channelled towards protecting and enhancing the natural environment and improving soil health.
Recent projects which have received funding include revegetating creek-lines and dune systems, using First Nations land management learnings to restore threatened swamps, installing weather stations, monitoring threatened species, and planting out insectaries to encourage beneficial insect predators to vineyards.
The range of recipients has been wide, including not-for-profit community and industry groups, natural resource centres, schools, individuals and First Nations organisations.
This year the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board funding will be available across two tiers - one for smaller projects up to $3000 and the other for larger projects up to $20,000.
Landscape Board chair David Greenhough said the funding could be used to get a project off the ground, or to keep one moving in the right direction.
"We strive to be known as an innovative region in this space, and some of the cutting edge soil management practices farmers are exploring for example, have been particularly exciting," Mr Greenhough said.
"We encourage neighbours to collaborate too, we've seen great results when landholders work together across multiple properties, achieving results at a larger scale.
"We have also seen projects attain funding over several rounds and this is also yielding fantastic outcomes.
For example, the Yundi Nature Conservancy, with the help of Kool Tours, is on a journey of discovery as Ngarrindjeri values about managing Fleurieu Swamps have been re-learned and shared, it's truly inspiring."
Applicants can attend a Zoom Q&A session on Tuesday, March 28, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.
Deadline for applications is April 18. All applicants must contact the Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu team on 8391 7500 prior to submitting an application.
- Detail: For more information visit www.landscape.sa.gov.au/hf/grassrootsgrantsl
