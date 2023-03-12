The Times
New faces join Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board

By Sharon Hansen
Updated March 12 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 5:42pm
The 2023 Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board includes Becky Hurst, David Greenhough, Jock Harvey, Janet Klein, Prof Andy Lowe, Keith Parkes and Dr Chris West. Absent was Amy Williams and Leanne Muffet. Picture supplied.

Three new faces have joined the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board after their appointment by State Minister for Climate, Environment and Water Susan Close.

