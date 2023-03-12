New faces join Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board

Three new faces have joined the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board after their appointment by State Minister for Climate, Environment and Water Susan Close.
Becky Hirst, Leanne Muffet and Keith Parkes are welcome additions to the board and were appointed by the Minister based on their skills, knowledge and experience.
The trio, who joined the six existing members, were welcomed by board chair David Greenhough at a recent meeting of the board.
"We are very pleased to welcome our new members to the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board," Mr Greenhough said.
" Leanne, Becky and Keith all bring experience and skills that will be highly valued as we continue to deliver on our five-year Landscape Plan to care for the land, water and nature of the region.
"Their combined skill-set will complement the expertise already offered by our existing members, who have worked tirelessly toward outcomes over the past two and a half years."
Mr Greenhough, who is chair for a second term, also thanked retiring member Carol Scholfield for her contribution to the board, especially the work which she put in over the years.
"Carol has contributed significantly to the board's governance and helped us shape our inaugural Landscape Plan," he said.
"On behalf of the board, we wish her all the best."
- Details: For more information on the new board members visit the 'Meet your Board' page on the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board website - www.landscape.sa.gov.au/hf
