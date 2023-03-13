BOWLS: Goolwa hit the straps at right time of season

It is finals time for the Great Southern Thursday pennant bowls season, with Goolwa managing some great rink wins in division one and two to go into the preliminary final matches with some good form.
In the elimination final of division one, Goolwa had a telling win over Encounter Bay Blue, 82-43.
Goolwa managed to grab wins on all three rinks, but it was the team of Amanda Van Dyk, Helen Ward, Janice Jaenisch and Thelma Haskell who conquered the green, winning their match 34-13.
Encounter Blue skippers Yvette Wells, Lyn Todd and Heather Cochrane tried hard to guide their teams but Goolwa could not put a step wrong.
Second-placed Port Elliot managed to topple ladder leaders Victor Harbor, 52-49 in their qualifying final, earning a spot in the grand final.
Victor Harbor managed a rink win by the team of Pamela Brown, Oksana Elf, Joan Hammat and Bronwen Mullen, who scored 17-16.
It was a one-shot lead to the Port Elliot team skippered by Rosie Jacquier, which made the score level; but a three-shot win, 17-14, by the team of Brigitte Day, Meredith Koch, Kaye Cammack and Janice Lind gave the Elliot team a grand final berth.
In the preliminary final this week, Victor Harbor will get second chance to make the grand final in the game against Goolwa.
Goolwa sides continued a great run of play, with the division two team scoring a win over Port Elliot 74-47 in the elimination final.
The Port Elliot team of Nancy Petherick, Joylene Liebelt, Tina Geisler and Dorothy Price managed a rink win over their opponents, 24-17, but it was the strong work by Goolwa on the other rinks which put them through to the preliminary final.
Goolwa's Betty Hunter, Carol Sekulitch, Robyn Thomson and Helen Harris took out their rink, 26-8, while team-mates Lorraine Trenorden, Jean Detrey, Rhonda Vincent and Betty Dutton had an equally good match, winning 31-15.
In the qualifying final Victor Harbor defeated Milang 70-49 to secure a grand final berth.
Milang's team of Alan Roberts, Peter Harris, Irene Westley and Lee Robinson were able to grab a win on their rink, 23-17, but that is where it stopped.
Victor managed to win the other two rinks with Katherine Middleton, Rachel Wolfenden, Brenda Clark and Joy Fuller winning 25-16 and Ebba Ness, Kathryn Hallion, Karen Shelton and Jenny Todd working well to win 28-10.
Milang will get a shot at redemption when it meets up with Goolwa in the preliminary final.
Yankalilla will continue its finals run after defeating Langhorne Creek, 46-26, in their elimination final last week.
The team of Marsha Carroll, Jane Pascoe, Jackie Dedicoat and Dawn Wattchow was able to defeat their opponents 19-12, while team-mates Mira Bellon, Helen Farmer, Sandra Johnson and Raelene Rigoir scored 27-14.
In the qualifying final it was a win to top side Clarendon over second-placed team Victor Harbor Blue, 52-39.
Clarendon won both rinks but it was the team of Deborah Farlam, Marilyn Gatley, Sonia Antic and Marion Searle which did the most damage, finishing on a score of 29-18.
Victor Harbor will face Yankalilla in this week's preliminary final round for the chance to face Clarendon again.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.