BOWLS: Goolwa hit the straps at right time of season

SH
By Sharon Hansen
March 13 2023 - 4:30pm
It is finals time for the Great Southern Thursday pennant bowls season, with Goolwa managing some great rink wins in division one and two to go into the preliminary final matches with some good form.

