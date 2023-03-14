Keramidas scores a win at Links Lady Bay

As the warmer weather begins to fade, there was still plenty of action at the Links Lady Bay golf course last week.
In the Saturday men's stableford competition there were some tight scoring in all grades.
In the A grade Jim Keramidas was able to take the winner's prize with a nett 71. He was followed by Derek Emery and Michael Rumsewicz, both scoring 72.
Simon Fox was the B grade winner for the week with a nett 66. In second place Clinton Dodd had a score of 68, with Phil Ashby in third with 70.
It was Garry Milligan who held down the C grade win with a nett 74, followed by Hugh Roberts with 75 and in third it was Paul Feeney with a 78.
In the women's competition Gay Robertson completed the course with nett 71. Christine Oxer finished in second place with 72 and Alana Bosco-White was next with 73.
Nearest the pins went to Charlie Moseley on the sixth, Gary Allen on the eighth, and Hugh Roberts on the 17th.
Gary Lamerton was able to score the longest putt on the 18th.
Alana Bosco-White was able to grab a win in the stableford competition on Tuesday, March 7 with a score of 37.
In second place was Gail Stringer with 35, followed by Kerri Fitzgerald on 34 and Mel Phillips was fourth with 33.
Dave Thompson was able to secure top spot with a score of 42 in the members stableford played on Wednesday, March 8.
Michael Rumsewicz was next in line with a score of 39, followed by a raft of players on 38 - Ron McBride, Paul Fellows, Matt Costin and Jono Brown.
It was a win for Kym Cavanagh in the weekly stableford competition, as he held off visitor Damien Slattery on countback after they both scored 40.
Finishing third was visitor Michael Chaina with a score of 39, followed by another visitor, David Young, on 38.
