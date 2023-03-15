with Greg James
Soapie mulloway were caught from the river mouth as the weather turned cooler during mid-week and shore-based anglers braved the conditions, finding bream and mullet inside the Goolwa channel and even into the edges of the Mundoo channel.
School mullies are also over at Tauwitchere Point, mullet are in the system over at Meningie and salmon trout are about for shore-based anglers off the beach at 32 Mile Crossing and Policemen's Point.
Hindmarsh Island fishing has carp and mullet from most beaches.
Upstream boat crews fishing around Berri and Loxton caught carp, redfin and the odd callop, while yabbie catches from Walker Flat, Nildottie and Swan Reach are steady.
The South Para reservoir has callop and redfin for kayakers.
Crews are still launching from The Bluff for rock lobster (PIRSA licence required) plus isolated King George whiting, flathead and squid from the grounds at Broady's Patch and West Island, with big boat crews finding the odd tuna to 5kgs from Tunk Head.
Off-shore fishing also has red nannygai, sweep and flathead.
Slowly improving local jetty-based fishing has squid, tommy ruffs and garfish after dusk, while anglers fishing from the beach at Middleton Beach and Chiton Rocks caught mullet and salmon trout on the high tides.
Surf-casters fishing the gutters at the western end of Waitpinga and the deeper waters off Newland Head caught school mulloway, salmon trout and rockies.
Small bream and even tiger flathead should be in the local creek if and when the autumn rains finally arrive.
Parson's Beach has been unseasonably quiet but should fire up in coming days.
Boat crews had a focus and plan for tuna off both Cape Jervis and Wirrina last week, but results were mixed.
Fish up to 10kgs came from the southern end of Backstairs Passage with larger barrels well south at Sanders Bank and The Pages.
Garfish, squid and the occasional King George whiting were reported from Lady Bay and Wirrina grounds with an early start over the weekend helping fishers avoid the boat-ramp traffic and the late afternoon sea breezes.
Tommy ruffs and squid have been the main catches from the Cape Jervis basin and the Rapid Bay/ Normanville jetties.
