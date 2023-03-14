A mayoral apology has been provided and an emergency debrief is underway today, Tuesday, March 14, for event organisers of the 2023 Red Hot Summer Tour and Sid James Triathlon, after road closures in Victor Harbor and Encounter Bay over the weekend caused hours-long traffic delays for residents.
The events and subsequent road closures across Victor Harbor and Encounter Bay on March 11 and 12, created concerning diversions from Armstrong Road through Broderick Terrace, leaving no safe route for ambulance crews to access medical care, which caused at least one ambulance to be blocked from reaching the hospital in Victor Harbor.
Reports have also come through of the assault of a traffic controller, who was targeted by enraged motorists in Encounter Bay.
City of Victor Harbor, Mayor Moira Jenkins posted a formal apology to the council's Facebook page on March 13, saying the council would be looking into what happened and to make sure the problem was not repeated.
"I would personally like to apologise for the traffic problems experienced by many of our Victor Harbor residents and business due to the triathlon over the weekend, as soon as council became aware of the issues, we were in touch with the coordinators of the triathlon to try and resolve problems faced by residents trying to get in and out of Encounter Bay," Mayor Jenkins said.
It's believed the main cause of the delays experienced by residents was due to a road closure change from Encounter Lakes to Warland Reserve, which resulted in closures that did not work as effectively as in previous years' events.
In addition, it is believed only two traffic control staff were onsite throughout the event, with a total of 16 road closures occurring on roads throughout Victor Harbor and Encounter Bay over the weekend.
Jay Byrne, of Fast Lane Traffic, the traffic control company responsible for monitoring traffic and road closures over the weekend, said a debrief was underway to establish the cause and improvements necessary for future events.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
