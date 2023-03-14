The Times
Road closures in Victor Harbor and Encounter Bay over March long weekend are under investigation

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 14 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Moira Jenkins, posted a public apology on the Victor Harbor Council Facebook page on Monday. Image is a screenshot from council's Facebook page.

A mayoral apology has been provided and an emergency debrief is underway today, Tuesday, March 14, for event organisers of the 2023 Red Hot Summer Tour and Sid James Triathlon, after road closures in Victor Harbor and Encounter Bay over the weekend caused hours-long traffic delays for residents.

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

