The Times
Home/News/Local News

Heroic gesture leads to 60 years of marriage

SH
By Sharon Hansen
March 16 2023 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He may not be a super hero, but Roger Wyatt's effort to rescue a lady in distress turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.