Heroic gesture leads to 60 years of marriage

He may not be a super hero, but Roger Wyatt's effort to rescue a lady in distress turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
Now, decades later, that woman stands side-by-side with him ready to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
Victor Harbor residents Raelene and Roger Wyatt will celebrate their milestone anniversary on Saturday, March 16 and have shared some of their thoughts and memories of family and life.
Raelene met Roger while having a day out on the river at Wellington many years ago.
"He was on a blind date with my girlfriend, I fell into the river and he pulled me out," she said.
"Raelene was in the boat, when she got up she was embarrassed as she tore her pants and in doing so, fell out of the boat and into the water," Roger said.
"I jumped in to save her and the water was only so deep (pointing to chest height)," he joked.
"I went home with my blind date but it was a little later that I called on her."
Raelene said there was nothing special about the proposal, they just decided to get married.
From there the date was set and the couple exchanged wedding vows in the Methodist Church on Woodville Road, in Adelaide, with a wedding party of two bridesmaids, two groomsmen and a flowergirl.
Raelene was 19 years old and Roger was 24.
Just months later the couple moved into the home they built in Tea Tree Gully, where they stayed for 55 years, until they moved to Victor Harbor.
Looking back on his early years, before he met his wife, Roger began his working career with a machinery business in Woodville.
"I served an apprenticeship as a fitter and turner with Woodfast Machinery and then after the apprenticeship I moved to Sydney for a little while just to play rugby union," he said.
"I played a couple of games against New Zealand and England.
"When I came back I captain-coached rugby union at Port Adelaide for 12 years.
"I came back from Sydney and I was heading on my way to Perth, and I was drinking in the pub at Port Adelaide with my Dad and one bloke Dad knew came in, he had an engineering place in Port Adelaide.
"He asked me to give him a hand and I did, and the job was a ship job.
"The ship's chief engineer offered me a job as they were one engineer short on the boat.
"So two days later I was off, and did two or three trips around the world.
"When I got back and we got married I worked at General Motors for six or seven years in the maintenance department and the last 40-plus years before I retired I was with St Agnes Wines at Tea Tree Gully as a manager.
Before Raelene was married she worked for a manufacturer who created linens such as sheets.
"After we got married I stayed at home with the children," she said.
"Then, when they were older I got a part-time job with CC Records and I worked there for 18 years."
The fruits of her labour are still on display as Raelene has quite the collection of tapes and records which are continuously played at home.
After moving to Victor Harbor Raelene kept busy, she was president of Probus at Encounter Bay, and a president at the golf club, and has been active until the past couple of years due to medical problems.
The couple welcomed two daughters to their family, and according to Raelene they both keep their parents on their toes.
"We have one daughter, Michelle and one daughter, Amanda," she said.
"We have five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
"Our grandchildren range from two boys at 32, and then a granddaughter who is 30 and then Elliot who is 29 and Stevie, who turns 26."
Raelene said their two daughters come to visit every week.
"Michelle gets on really, really well with her Dad, they cook together, Amanda and I don't cook," she said.
When asked about her favourite dish that Rogers serves, she mentions salmon.
"There is the salmon and the lasagne Roger makes with Michelle, and they make pasties together and he makes good sauces."
Another precious member of the family is Jack, a four-legged friend who happily keeps an eye on the couple.
"Amanda gave him to us for our 50th wedding anniversary - she walked in with this basket and this tiny little thing," Raelene said.
"First Roger said 'take it away we don't want it' as a couple we went golfing a lot," she laughed.
"But I took one look at him ... and now he has brought so much joy for the both of us."
There is admiration when asked about the traits they most admire about each other.
"It is Raelene's stability, she is the stable one in the place," Roger said.
"He's my rock, my sounding board," Raelene said.
"It's just learning to get on with each other, we've grown to be very compatible, we've adapted and it is a lot of give and take.
"Most of the problems that come up we solve together."
