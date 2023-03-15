The Times
Home/News/Local News
Council
Floods

Swains Crossing and Stock Roads have been identified as major flood risks, is council doing enough?

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
March 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Charles with a floodplain map of the reserve which includes Swains Crossing and Stock Roads. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

Residents and members of the Victor Harbor Action Group (VHA) have raised concern about what they said is a lack of flood mitigation planning and infrastructure by the City of Victor Harbor in known floodplain areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.