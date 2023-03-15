Residents and members of the Victor Harbor Action Group (VHA) have raised concern about what they said is a lack of flood mitigation planning and infrastructure by the City of Victor Harbor in known floodplain areas.
VHA chairman and former councilor, Peter Charles, has identified two key locations in the Inman Valley floodplain, which totals an area of 190 kilometres squared and includes Swains Crossing Road and Stock Road, which he said are ill-prepared for future flooding events.
Mr Charles said the major issue with these two locations is that in a flood event, emergency services would not be able to get in or out easily.
"The bridge at Stock Road in particular would become completely inundated," Mr Charles said.
"All it would take would be three culverts below to ensure water can bypass this area safely."
Mr Charles said the topography of the area surrounding properties on Swains Crossing and Stock Roads is that it is very steep, which he said should have been a warning not to permit a housing development of any kind in the area.
"This was meant to be a reserve for the floodplain, these houses should never have been sold," he said.
Mr Charles also added that he believes council needs to prioritise the safety of citizens, rather than spend money on other costly projects which he said adds to already skyrocketing inflation rates.
"It's a responsibility that council has to keep people safe, it should be a priority, there's lots of things happening right now that are not a priority," he said.
The Times contacted the City of Victor Harbor regarding its decision to permit development on the floodplain that includes Swains Crossing and Stock Roads, a spokesperson confirmed that council, at all times, acted in accordance with its responsibilities in considering the flood risk.
"[Council took steps] to manage that risk when giving approvals for subdivision or development in that locality," the spokesperson said.
In June 2019, the City of Victor Harbor released a $180,000 Floodplain Mapping Study, which identified that construction of a levee was needed to protect vulnerable houses from flash flooding on the Stock Road and Swains Crossing Road floodplain, identifying that in several scenarios, Swains Road and Stock Road floodplain crossings are in the extremely hazardous flood percentile and that structural flood prevention strategies needed to protect the area.
The report recommended that council construct or upgrade levees, earthworks to modify the flow of water and hence the overall floodplain, as well as capital works such as dams, culverts or other storm water infrastructure.
A suitable design was found for Stock Road, which provides 300 mm of protection to the maximum predicted water height in a flooding event.
The Times has contacted the City of Victor Harbor to determine whether this design has been put to construction tender as yet and for comment on the existing mitigation processes currently in place for the Inman Valley River floodplain.
Council has also confirmed that it has recommenced work on the Urban Stormwater Masterplan, after a hiatus at the request of the Stormwater Management Authority (SMA), which was awaiting the results of a separate floodplain mapping study being conducted by the Attorney General's Department.
The Masterplan will provide a prioritised list of recommendations in relation to stormwater infrastructure, but it is not clear if this list will include floodplains in the Fleurieu region.
Council has also said that under the Urban Stormwater Masterplan, all new developments are now required to limit post-development stormwater flows to pre-development flows (as far as possible) to ensure that new development does not further exacerbate existing flood risk.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
