Have musical talent? Then band together at Victor

If you can play an instrument, enjoy playing for an audience and like to have some fun then the Victor Harbor City Band wants to hear from you.
The band, which is on the lookout for more members, is hosting an open night this Tuesday, March 21, for anyone interested in joining in.
There is the chance to speak to current members, learn about the vision of the band and even have the chance to join in.
Band secretary Laura McLeod said there was no age limit on joining, with the current members aged from 17 years old to 86.
"We're specifically looking for a drummer + percussion, solo cornets, repiano cornet, flugel horn, 2nd and 3rd cornets, tenor horn, baritone, and tenor trombones, but we'll happily take any others that fit into a brass band, such bass players," she said.
There are also some insturments available for hire if people do not have their own.
Ms McLeod said the band plays a mix of music, from traditional brass marches and hymns to more modern and contemporary pieces.
"We have regular free local community concerts at various locations and we also play for official functions such as Australia Day and the Anzac Day Dawn Service," she said.
"We perform each year at the Strathalbyn Bands Festival and have previously played in Yankalilla and Normanville but we generally stick to the Victor Harbor, Port Elliot area."
Ms McLeod said that it did not mean band members had to live in Victor Harbor.
"We've got members who travel from Goolwa and have previously had people from Yankalilla," she said.
"We don't have any rules about where people come from."
She said becoming a band member presented a multi-faceted opportunity for musicians.
"We have a lot of fun in the band and it's really wonderful to see the smiles on the faces of our audiences who come along to listen to our music," she said.
"We celebrated our 125th anniversary in 2022 and look forward to creating music for our community for another 100 years!"
The open night will be held on Tuesday, March 21, and regular rehearsals are held each Tuesday night at the Hindmarsh Room of the Recreation Centre, 5 George Main Rd, Victor Harbor, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
If people can not attend the open night they are welcome to try at any rehearsals.
- Details: For more information call Laura McLeod on 0422 088 778 or email victorharborcityband@gmail.com
