Fleurieu residents are growing impatient with the lack of consistent LinkSA public transport services between Fleurieu towns.
Hayborough resident, Carol Stoddart said the growing population in the region, as well as high tourist flow in peak season, warrants an overhaul of the public transport system between Goolwa, Victor Harbor and outer southern Adelaide.
"The time table is too sporadic. We need buses travelling on an hourly basis to assist people attending their jobs, doctor's appointments, to do shopping and for peak tourist times," Ms Stoddart said.
Ms Stoddart said the Dial-A-Ride service that she was not familiar with until recently does provide some reprieve, but she said life wasn't always that predictable.
"I've been talking to people at the bus stops, a lot of them say that if they've got a last minute doctor's appointment in Victor Harbor at 9.15am, yes, they can get to that appointment, but then they have to wait up to three hours to take a bus home."
Ms Stoddart is 62-years-old, she relies on public transport to travel 4.3 kilometres to her job at the cafe in the Victor Harbor Library - her car is not working and she cannot afford to get it fixed.
"I catch the bus every morning to be at work. I am incredibly grateful to our bus drivers, but sometimes the bus is late," she said.
"For example, if a bus is supposed to pick me up at 8.45am, the next bus does not run for three hours after that, so we need another bus in between those hours, otherwise I am too late for work."
Ms Stoddart said the lack of transport disproportionately impacted shift workers - she has had to quit her night job because she cannot get transport, making it difficult for her to earn the money she needs to fix her car.
It's people like Ms Stoddart who are vulnerable in the Fleurieu when they have limited transport options, particularly as taxis are expensive and unpredictable, given the shortage of drivers in the Fleurieu region.
"Thankfully I am fairly healthy," Ms Stoddart said.
"But I do have some minor health issues with arthritis and walking up the hill to my home is difficult, this is the case for a lot of older folk in our area."
Ms Stoddart said that an increase in the number of bus stops would make it easier for older people, particularly in areas with lots of health services regularly attended by older patients.
"Bus Stop One on Ocean Street and Two are well positioned," Ms Stoddart said.
"But the next stop is not until the hospital - Victoria Street with all its physios and medical centres, needs another bus stop."
While Ms Stoddart is eligible for a concession rate of $3.15 per trip, she points out that comparatively, seniors travelling in metropolitan Adelaide get free transport.
Ms Stoddart said another major issue was the lack of shelter or seating at the majority of bus stops between Victor Harbor and Goolwa.
"Many elderly locals say that no bus shelters in Victor Harbor make standing in the wintry cold really uncomfortable," Ms Stoddart said.
"Surely both the Victor Harbor and Alexandrina councils can address this at some stage soon."
Victor Harbor resident and former councillor, Peter Charles said proper seating and shelter at bus stops show respect for the elderly population in the region.
"We've got an elderly population with people here that are prone to needing knee and hip replacements, so we need to plan for that," Mr Charles said.
A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure and Transport said the South Australian Government was finalising a competitive process to provide reliable, viable and sustainable public transport services in regions, but funds were not yet available for those services to be rolled out in Victor Harbor.
"As part of the Government's election commitments, the Department is undertaking a review of regional public transport services in order to identify opportunities for better integration of public transport services in regional centres," the spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for the City of Victor Harbor said bus shelter improvements were subject to budget deliberations.
"There are many competing priorities across the region," they said.
"The draft 2023/24 budget currently includes an allocation for the replacement of the storm-damaged bus stop adjacent the Victor Harbor Recreation Centre."
