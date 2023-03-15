House of the Week | Exclusive beach frontage

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Finding a house on the esplanade is a rare and sought after opportunity - it doesn't happen often! Thankfully for you, 10 Railway Terrace is on the market, and ready for a buyer who knows its worth.
Philip Dodd of Dodd and Page said that it was constructed in the 1980s and it has lots of potential.
"Its position is outstanding overlooking Boomer Beach, with panoramic views and direct beach access," he said.
"There's potential for a new development of the site, either into a duplex, or to increase the residential features of the property."
A possible redevelopment is subject to statutory approvals, but with an incredible home with countless features you'll feel at home in no time.
Situated on a corner allotment of approximately 696 square-metres, the residence comprises of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a family sized laundry, and a spacious open plan living area on the upper level.
The timber balcony takes in the best of the sea views, plus the occasional passage of the Cockle Train. The property is fully landscaped with a paved garden, making the space perfect for entertaining.
A hop, skip and a jump from the house is a walking and bike trail, which will lead you straight to the town centre. For those beachside lovers, you only have to stand at your front door to take in the incredible views.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
