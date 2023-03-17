45 business owners, public servants, artists and others from across the Fleurieu region gathered on March 15 at a local networking event, to announce the 2023 Southern Australian Wooden Boat Festival Food, Wine and Experience Program (SAWBF).
For the month of April, Alexandrina will come alive with more than 50 events across the region in the lead up to the 2023 SAWBF (29 to 30 April), showcasing the best of the Fleurieu region's corporate, hospitality and artistic talent, as well as local produce, with 27 featured events over 30 consecutive days.
The networking event provided just a taste of SAWBF to come - hosted by Alexandrina Council at Murray Delta Juke Joint in Goolwa, it included music by singer songwriter, Russell Stuart and food by local catering company Cinders and Soul.
Alexandrina Council CEO, Lisa O'Donoghue, said SAWBF and local business play a crucial role in Alexandrina's Economic Development Strategy.
"Your businesses play a crucial role in our local economy - When council works closely with industries, great things can be achieved to support our small businesses and showcase the wonderful things South Australia has to offer," Ms O'Donoghue said.
The networking event was also an opportunity to announce the a formal partnership between Alexandrina Council, Tourism SA, the South Australian Tourism Commission, Fleurieu Food and Business Alexandrina.
The key objectives of this partnership are to profile the amazing food and offerings in the region, drive demand to local Fleurieu businesses, increase visitor expenditure and collaboration across Fleurieu townships and businesses.
"The program has been developed over the past seven months with three workshops delivered to support the local businesses," Ms O'Donoghue said.
"We now have 18 businesses throughout the region [and] unique events at a combination of venues such as farms, cafes, restaurants, farmer's markets, wineries,
breweries, and distilleries."
The 2023 SAWBF Programme, including family friendly events, can be accessed on the Alexandrina Council website and at sawoodenboatfestival.com.au
