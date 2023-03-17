The Times
A network event hosted at Murray Delta Juke Joint welcomed the 2023 SA Wooden Boat Festival Programme

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
45 business owners, public servants, artists and others from across the Fleurieu region gathered on March 15 at a local networking event, to announce the 2023 Southern Australian Wooden Boat Festival Food, Wine and Experience Program (SAWBF).

