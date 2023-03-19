The Times
A $280k upgrade is coming for public toilets in Port Elliot

Emma Heidenreich
Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 19 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 6:28pm
The public toilets at Horseshoe Bay are set to receive a $280k upgrade. Photo supplied

A $280k upgrade to the public toilets at The Port Elliot Bowling Club at Horseshoe Bay will start in April 2023.

