A $280k upgrade to the public toilets at The Port Elliot Bowling Club at Horseshoe Bay will start in April 2023.
The refurbishment works of the public toilets will commence after the school holidays, with anticipated completion in June 2023.
During this time a temporary exclusion zone will block access to the toilets, but visitors to Horseshoe Bay won't be without facilities - the public toilets on Commodore Reserve will remain open.
Horseshoe Bay is covered by local heritage legislation and Alexandrina Council CEO, Nigel Morris said for this reason and in alignment with community sentiment, the facility will be refurbished, rather than replaced.
"It's great to see these toilets that have been part of the Horseshoe Bay landscape can be upgraded and refurbished to meet environmental and accessibility standards," Mr Morris said.
The loo's design elements will include environmentally sustainable systems and infrastructure including energy efficient appliances and water saving products.
Essential elements of this project include external painting of walls and exposed trusses, roof and gutter replacement, lighting upgrade, path upgrades, and internal refurbishment of fittings and tiles including appliance upgrades.
Project updates can be found at www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/projectupdates
