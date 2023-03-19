The Times
160 events at 20+ locations over the month April, the SA Wooden Boat Festival 2023 is coming...

Emma Heidenreich
Emma Heidenreich
Updated March 19 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 7:12pm
Image supplied

The seventeenth iconic SA Wooden Boat Festival for 2023, held at Hindmarsh Island, is coming to the Fleurieu on the last weekend in April (29 and 30).

