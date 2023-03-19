The seventeenth iconic SA Wooden Boat Festival for 2023, held at Hindmarsh Island, is coming to the Fleurieu on the last weekend in April (29 and 30).
The SA Wooden Boat Festival also features a food, wine and experience program that will be running throughout the month of April, offering visitors an unparalleled celebration of the Fleurieu region's amazing food, wine, artistry, and maritime history.
This event boasts a schedule of 160 events across 20+ locations, from Goolwa to Langhorne Creek, for families, foodies, boat lovers, and holiday makers alike.
Alexandrina Council Mayor, Keith Parkes said April's festivities are a collaboration between growers, winemakers, creatives, and businesses from across the region.
"Foodies and wine enthusiasts will be in for a treat, with a range of gourmet tastings on offer," Mayor Parkes said.
"Visitors can indulge in locally sourced seafood, artisan cheeses, freshly baked bread, and other delectable delights, all paired with the finest wines from one of South Australia's renowned wine regions."
The festival will also offer special Murray River cruises, live music, artisan markets and food and wine masterclasses with some of Fleurieu Peninsula's top chefs and winemakers.
The program is also the result of a new partnership between council, local businesses and the South Australian Tourism Commission.
"We are thrilled to showcase our beautiful region," Mayor Parkes said.
"We encourage everyone to come to Alexandrina in April, stay longer, and experience everything the region has to offer. Don't miss this opportunity to explore our stunning scenery, taste delicious food and wine."
For more information, visit www.sawoodenboatfestival.com.au
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
