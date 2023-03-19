From April 29 to May 8, the Ford 8 & 10 Sidevalve Club Inc. is hosting the Goolwa Gallop, a rally featuring 55 Ford 8 & 10 Sidevalve cars and 100 drivers from across Australia.
This is the first time the biennial national rally has come to Goolwa - it coincides with the South Australian Wooden Boat Festival 2023.
David Urry, club member and rally organiser, said its the second such rally held in South Australia, with the first being held in Murray Bridge in 10 years ago.
"Vehicles will come from Western Australia, New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland," Mr Urry said.
"The vehicles range from 1932 to early 1960s and are commonly known as small English Fords with models that people will recognize as the Prefect and Anglia cars. You may know these cars as ones that your parents or grandparents once owned," Mr Urry said.
The Rally will commence on April 30 at Arthur Neighbour Reserve in Goolwa with a display from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., with an alternating display scheduled for each second day of the rally onwards.
Port Elliot Museum on May 2, Gilbert's Motor Museum and Collectible Classics in Strathalbyn on May 4, Warland Reserve on May 5 from 11.30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Milang Railway Museum from 11.30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
"We are basing the Rally in Goolwa and will be traversing across the Peninsula in various directions over the whole week," Mr Urry said.
"It's always wonderful to see our members from interstate again, we are have developed some really great club friendships over the years and we're also looking forward to enjoying the hospitality of local businesses around the Fleurieu Peninsula."
The rally will also feature daily runs from May 1 to May 7 from Bristow Smith Reserve on Barrage Road next to the Goolwa Aquatic Club from 8.30 - 9.30 a.m.
