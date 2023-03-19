Great Southern bowlers begin celebrations

There were celebrations in clubrooms across the Fleurieu as the the Great Southern bowls open pennant season came to a close.
In summer conditions, teams gathered at the Willunga and McLaren Vale bowling greens for the grand final contest in all six divisions.
The McLaren Vale bowling club is celebrating after its division one team defeated Clarendon for the premiership title with a great win by 30 shots, 68-38.
McLaren Vale skipper Raymund Dienelt lead his team of Malcolm Squire, Leigh Brennan and Peter Rivett to a win on the first rink, 24-5.
Led by skipper Scott Binns, team members Matthew Bing, Dylan Lewis and Justin Kelly were able to help move the score along, taking care of the Clarendon side 23-13.
Grabbing the largest rink win on the day was the team of Peter Guerin, John Mathieson, Chris Broadwood and Graeme Schubert, who were able to grab an 11-shot win, 21-10.
Victor Harbor Blue was crowned this season's division two champion after defeating McLaren Vale 73-49, with wins over the three rinks.
McLaren Vale fought hard during the finals series to rise from fourth spot on the ladder to reach the grand final but it was not to be.
The seemingly undefeatable Blue team, which only lost two matches and drew in two matches, was well served by all of its players but there was one side that got the championship title in the bag.
Ian Price, Michael Hentschke, Max Davies and skipper Stuart Taylor played extremely well to finish on top of their McLaren Vale opponents by 19 shots, 33-14.
Tony Forshaw skippered the team of Dale Speck, Perry Phillips and Dennis Williams to a rink win, 17-14, while the combined side of Graham Wilson, Lyn Thatcher, Paul Shelton and Graham Houston 23-21.
The top two sides in division three met at Saturday's grand final, and it was the Yankalilla team which took out the championship over Goolwa, 66-53, surprisingly with a win on just one rink.
Tracey McGuigan, Phil Robins, Steve Shute and skipper Park Fogarty had a great match against their Goolwa opponents for a 27-shot win, 32-5.
Goolwa's John Reed, Pat Willats, Barbara Reed and Bill Holman had a win on their rink 22-13 to get a few shots more on the overall total and team-mates Sidney Rolfe, Geoff Dutton, Dianne Best and skipper David Amber were triumphant 26-21.
Top side Goolwa grabbed a Great Southern bowls premiership title with a seven-shot win over fourth-placed Yankalilla, 69-62.
Goolwa only managed a win on one rink, but it was enough to conquer a determined Yankalilla team.
Michael Trapeznik, Robert John Green, Janice Jaenisch and Thelma Haskell worked hard on the greens to grab a 14-shot win, 31-17, and give their team a chance.
Yankalilla's Helen Woolford, Malcolm Farmer, Kaye Elsworthy and Gary Campbell were able to claw back some of the deficit with a 23-17 win.
Goolwa's David Ogilvy, Bill Hards, Stephen Dick and Alan Detrey got close to their opponents, John Hignett, Thelma Anderson, Helen Humphrys and Frank Rigoir, but went down 21-22.
It was a grand final match which would guarantee a premiership title for Goolwa, as the Black and White teams met in the ultimate showdown.
The two teams were neck-and-neck all season - both were even tied for shots on the premiership ladder at the end of the minor round - with a friendly rivalry ensuing.
It was the Black team which was able to celebrate that bit harder at the end of the day, winning the grand final by eight shots, 57-49. Black managed to grab two rink wins to vanquish the White team.
David Smith, Amanda Van Dyk, Scott Mitchell and skipper Neville Woolcock sealed Black's triumph, winning by eight shots, 22-14.
It was a nine-shot lead for Black's Helen Harris, Carol Sekulitch, Desmond Fromm and Lorraine Trenorden 25-16 over their fellow club-mates.
White as able to pull nine shots back, 19-10, when Phillip Menhennett, Robert Weir, Bruce Cutler and skipper Brian Paech had a rink win.
Blue was the colour of the day in the division six Great Southern bowls final, with Milang Blue and Aldinga Bay Blue fighting for the premiership.
Milang Blue was able to secure both rinks in the final to produce a 13-shot, 52-39, win.
It was the Milang team of Cheryl Butlin, Paul Price, Brian Addison and skipper Peter Harris which defeated their opponents 29-18 to deliver the first blow.
Team-mates Paul Nicholson, Deb Haywood, Ingeborg Barthel and Heather Maddern then finished the clean sweep with a two-shot triumph, 23-21.
