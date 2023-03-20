with Greg James
The brown water discolouring continues off many South Coast local beaches and bays, even with the reduced flows from upstream.
Salt Creek and The Granites have mullet and overnight soapie mulloway, while the Goolwa river mouth and Scab Channel hold mullet and salmon trout.
A few larger mullet are in the lakes over at Meningie, but the cockle season remains closed until further notice.
Walker Flat again has yabbies and redfin, as does Berri and Renmark, with the Myponga reservoir again open for kayaks and shore-based anglers fishing for callop and Murray Cod (catch and release).
Big boat crews launched early for runs out to local drops for tuna, red nannygai, trevalley and kingfish before the winds cracked in later in the weekend.
Around at Yilki Bay I did have an unconfirmed report of squid and garfish, but discoloured water conditions have not been good for these species.
The Bluff wharf has tommies at night while there are reports of mullet from Chiton Rocks and Boomer Beach and tuna off Tunk Head around the 3-4 kilogram mark.
Strong onshore winds made surf-casting quite difficult over the weekend after several days of reasonably gentle conditions, as shore-based anglers fished for mullet, salmon trout and mulloway from the gutters now evident at Waitpinga and Parson's beaches.
Newland Head is worth a try for big snook from the rocks in the late afternoons.
Fisheries beach has small mullet from the western end.
Tuna to five-kilograms are in Backstairs Passage and even across at Rapid Head, with much bigger fish down at The Pages and the Sanders Bank, where several commercial boats have also been operating - doing their level best to fill their quotas.
Garfish and tommies are at both Cape Jervis and Rapid Bay jetties and there is squid up at Normanville and Wirrina.
Red mullet are now around the deep water drops at Wirrina and Lady Bay, so the winter King George whiting should not be far behind.
Shore-based anglers have tried Myponga and Morgan's beaches for gar, tommies and salmon trout.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.