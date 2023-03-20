Allan Pomery began winding the clock at St Jude's Anglican Church in Port Elliot on February 14, 1973 at 7.50 a.m. some 50 years ago.
Allan said that, for a clock winder, it's ironic how times and dates seem to play such an important role in his life.
"I was born on Christmas day, 1959" Allan said. "But that's nothing - my sister Lyndall was born on Good Friday!"
The hands of time have struck Allan and his family some cruel blows - he has known heartache perhaps more than anyone I've met.
Many will remember the violet murder of his stepson, Brian, in 2009. This was followed nine years later by the death of his son, Josh, who was 18 years old at the time.
"The death of the boys and the suffering I've experienced has shaped the way I think about time and history - when someone passes in your family tree, especially the boys, that's the end of that connection," Allan said.
"Researching family history is something I cherish, probably because of the things I've experienced. Things like the clock remind me of my place in the world."
Allan is a fourth generation clock winder - the great grandson of John W Trigg, who installed the clock in the newly constructed church tower (one of the oldest in the Fleurieu) on August 24, 1940, following its long and perilous journey from Potts and Sons in England.
"The original clock actually fell overboard on its way to Port Elliot, so Potts and Sons had to supply another one," Allan said.
The church's original clock winder was Brian Carnegie, the brother of Allan's late mother, Lorraine Pomery OAM.
"He wound it from when it was put up there and I've wound it since 1973," Allan said.
Allan and I climb 20 metres into the church's tower to see the clock, when he casually mentions:
"You are the tenth person I've ever taken up here," Mr Pommery. "You should feel very lucky."
Certainly there is an air of pure history as we climb into the old tower - there is a smell of dust, machine oil and sweat from the climb.
We eventually reach the clock mechanism itself, it's much smaller than I imagined - a neat but complex network of cogs and cranks, all in beautiful condition.
The clock itself weighs 100 kilograms, there are several pendulums that hang the full depth of the tower, they weight the various components of the clock.
Allan uses a very fine engine oil once a year to lubricate the moving parts and ensures all the parts are clean and moving smoothly.
The mechanism to the left of the clock interacts with the clock itself and relies on the weights to the left to ding on the hour in correlation with the minute hands.
If Allan needs to change the time, for example during daylight savings, he can loosen a wingnut at the rear of the mechanism and shift the hands manually clockwise all the way around.
"It's a dying art," Allan explains.
"I go up once a week and on daylight savings at 8 p.m. and wind it forward 11 hours by hand, I'm not sure who will take over this job once I'm finished."
Allan said the Goolwa clock has been paused at midday ever since the gentleman there grew too old to maintain it and so too has the Strathalbyn clock."
We climb back down the tower and into the church itself, where Allan and I sit, reflecting on life for a time.
When he isn't clock-winding, Allan works for council as a Road Safety Inspector - he is the longest-running council employee of 43 years.
Throughout his working life, Allan has maintained a membership with the Port Elliot CFS, where he served as Captain for 20 years and volunteered for a total of 47 years. He carries on his family legacy, particularly that of his grandfather who was fire controller for the district of Port Elliot back during the era of the civil service.
"I've been to pretty much everywhere fighting fires in Australia - I was involved in fighting the Ash Wednesday Fires, I remember we'd just finished that job and hopped on the bus back to Port Elliot before we got the call that another really big fire had broken out in Port Elliot, that was a hell of a day," he said.
Allan is also a cancer survivor - he undertook treatment in the second half of 2022, he has emerged, miraculously, in remission.
"I suppose I'll retire one day, but not just yet," Allan said. "I'm looking at a few vacation homes in the Riverland, that would be a nice place to rest."
At this exact moment, the clock tower rings, a reminder that we've been speaking a little longer than I intended, but Allan is full of wisdom, which as I am reminded by the clock, comes with time.
We cannot wind back the years like we can a minute hand, but Allan said he wouldn't want to anyway.
